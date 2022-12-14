SoCal Natives Honors Forgotten Veterans Before Holidays

A Southern California native is leading the effort to create a bright spot for military families who lost their loved one before the holidays.

Millions of veterans are laid to rest at cemeteries across the nation, but many of their families cannot always get to them before the holidays.

That’s why Nick Stone, a Navy veteran and Unit Commander for the Foothill Young Marines, has been part of the effort to honor those who served our nation. He’s working with “Wreaths Across America” to fill the empty graves at veterans’ cemeteries with wreaths before the holidays.

“It hurts me,” Stone says. “I go to cemeteries and see older sections neglected, so my volunteers and I like to go deep into the cemeteries and go to the older sections to lay wreaths for veterans from WWI or WWII who may not have someone.”

The organization has wreath-laying events every year a week before Christmas. There are nearly a dozen similar events happening this Saturday across Southern California. See the website for locations and details.