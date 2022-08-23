‘Now Is the Time': Angels Owner Considers Options for Sale of Team

Angels owner Arte Moreno said he is considering a sale of the team he has owned for 20 Major League Baseball seasons.

Moreno and the Angels made the announcement Tuesday in a statement confirming the organization started a process that includes a possible sale of the team. No timeline for a sale was included in the statement.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," Moreno said. "As an Organization, we have worked to provide our fans an affordable and family-friendly ballpark experience while fielding competitive lineups which included some of the game’s all-time greatest players.

“Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time. Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners.”

The Angels Organization retained Galatioto Sports Partners as a financial advisor for the process. Additional details were not provided.

Moreno bought the team for about $180 million from the Walt Disney Co. in 2003. The announcement comes about three months after the city of Anaheim's planned sale of Angel Stadium to Moreno's company was scrapped amid a political scandal that led the mayor to resign.

Despite a roster that includes two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, the Angels are well below .500 and sit 25.5 behind the first-place Astros.

The franchise's last World Series title was in 2002.