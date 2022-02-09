How to Watch Nordic Combined Events at the Winter Olympics

Nordic combined, one of the most historic sports at the Winter Olympics, returns for more competition in Beijing.

The sport, which combines cross-country skiing and ski jumping, has been part of every Winter Olympics since 1924, and it now has three events – 10km individual normal hill, team normal hill and 10km individual large hill. That means nine medals will be awarded in Beijing, with three golds on the line.

The Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center in the Yanqing District of northwest Beijing will host the Nordic combined events over eight days in February. The area traditionally receives minimal snowfall, therefore most of the snow you see on the mountain will be artificial.

Here is how you can watch all the Nordic combined action at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, along with streaming info, Team USA’s outlook and athletes to watch:

What is the schedule for Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Nordic combined begins in Beijing with the individual normal hill competition on Feb. 9. This will be the first of three days of Nordic combined events scattered throughout the Games.

Here is the event and streaming information for Nordic combined in Beijing:

Who are the best Nordic combined athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber is riding high entering the 2022 Olympics. His accolades are impressive since winning silver in the team large hill event at the 2018 Games. The 24-year-old won two golds apiece at the 2019 and 2021 world championships, and he’s finished atop the world cup season gaining standing in each of the past three years. Riiber has won 12 consecutive world cup events dating back to January of 2021. He’s obviously the man to watch in Beijing.

Eric Frenzel of Germany will likely be Riiber’s biggest competition in Beijing. Frenzel, a seasoned veteran at 33 years old, has six Olympic medals to his name as he enters his fourth Games. He is tied for the Nordic combined record with three Olympic golds and is one medal away from tying the total medal record.

There are several other contenders looking to break through this winter, including Austria’s Johannes Lampater and the German trio of Vinzenz Geiger, Terence Weber and Johannes Rydzek.

Who won gold in Nordic combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Germany dominated the Nordic combined events at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, winning all three gold medals, plus a silver and a bronze. Japan and Norway each claimed a silver medal, and Austria won two bronze medals.

In the 10km individual large hill, Germany swept the medal table – Rydzek won gold, Fabian Rießle won silver and Frenzel won bronze. Frenzel took gold in the 10km individual normal hill, with Japan’s Akito Watabe and Austria’s Lukas Klapfer winning silver and bronze, respectively. The German team of Rydzek, Rießle, Frenzel and Vinzenz Geiger won gold at the team large hill competition.

Who is competing for the U.S. Nordic combined team in Beijing?

The United States will have five athletes competing in the Olympics for Nordic combined this winter.

Taylor Fletcher, 31, was the first American to qualify after winning the Olympic Trials in Lake Placid last month. Jasper Good, Ben Loomis, Stephen Schumann and Jared Shumate will make up the rest of the American roster, as Team USA searches for its first Nordic combined medal since 2010.

What country has the most medals in Nordic combined?

Norway is the traditional powerhouse in Nordic combined, winning a record of 31 total medals, with 13 of those being gold. Austria is second with 15 total medals, while Germany is second in gold medals with five (including three in 2018).

The United States has earned just four Nordic combined medals in Olympic history, including one gold and three silvers. Bill Demong earned Team USA’s only gold back at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics in the 10km individual large hill.