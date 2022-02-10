curling

Denmark Wins on Last Stone to Defeat China in Women's Curling

Madeleine Dupont delivered a perfect throw to steal the victory for Denmark

By Mike Gavin

Yu Han, Tui Wang, Ziqi Dong, KLijun Zhang of Team China leaves as Madeleine Dupont, My Larsen, Mathilde Halse and Denis Dupont of Team Denmark celebrate after winning their Women's Round Robin Session at the National Aquatics Centre on Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.
There was just one narrow path to victory for the Denmark women's curling team and Madeleine Dupont found it.

After some strategizing by the Danish ahead of their final throw, Dupont navigated four Chinese stones in the house to place the game-winner on the button and give Denmark a thrilling 7-6 win.

After a failed double takeout attempt by China in the seventh end, Dupont placed a stone in the house to give Denmark three points and a 6-3 advantage. China scored one point in the eighth and two in the ninth to pull even at 6-6 heading into the tenth and final end.

After China placed four stones in the house in the tenth to position itself for the win, Dupont needed to deliver a perfect throw to clear the crowded path to the button and steal the victory. She did just that, giving Denmark the victory in its opening match.

