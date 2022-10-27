Bill Belichick Says Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Ready to Go' for Week 8 Vs. Jets

Belichick gives real update on Patriots' QB situation entering Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BIll Belichick didn't reveal much of anything in his press conference Wednesday. The New England Patriots head coach was a little more forthcoming Thursday.

Belichick told reporters that Mac Jones "took a full workload (at practice) yesterday. I expect him to be fully available for the game, ready to go." Belichick also confirmed Jones is starting Sunday against the New York Jets.

BB: "Mac took a full workload yesterday. I expect him to be fully available for the game."



Q: "So that's the plan? For him to start?"



BB" That's what I just said, he took a full workload."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/6HHnFYAXGP — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 27, 2022

"I talked to all the quarterbacks,” Belichick added. “So, everybody knows where we’re at.”

Belichick was much less revealing when asked about the quarterback situation beyond Week 8.

Clear after that Bill Belichick press conference that Mac Jones will have to continue to earn his role as the team's starting quarterback. Belichick comfortable saying Jones is the team's quarterback this week against the Jets. Didn't want to commit to anything beyond that. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 27, 2022

Jones started Monday night's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears but was pulled early in the second quarter after throwing an interception on his third drive. He was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe, who finished the game but failed to impress in a 33-14 defeat.

It's not surprising that Jones is the starter now that he's fully healthy and removed from the injury report. Whether that remains the case after Sunday remains to be seen. Another poor performance from Jones would add further fuel to what some people see as a QB controversy in New England.