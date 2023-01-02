NFL

Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended

Medical personnel administered CPR to the 24-year-old Hamlin on the field

By Mike Gavin

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision during Monday Night Football.

While attempting to make a tackle, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, momentarily stood in place and then fell backward to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.

Players from both teams surrounded the area, many in tears.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance. The entire Bills team dropped to a knee in prayer as the ambulance pulled off the field.

Hamlin was transported to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma center.

The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter, with both teams leaving the field.

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second season in the NFL, having been drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Pittsburgh.

This article tagged under:

NFLCincinnati BengalsBuffalo Bills
