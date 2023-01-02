Buffalo's Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field, Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision during Monday Night Football.

While attempting to make a tackle, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, momentarily stood in place and then fell backward to the field. Medical personnel immediately began tending to Hamlin, administering CPR for roughly 10 minutes while an ambulance was on the field.

The looks on the quarterbacks’ faces say everything.



Awful scene. Praying for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/tEdSsdlrEV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 3, 2023

Players from both teams surrounded the area, many in tears.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance. The entire Bills team dropped to a knee in prayer as the ambulance pulled off the field.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit.



According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was transported to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma center.

The ambulance just arrived at UC Medical Center’s ER with a police escort. UC is the area’s level one trauma center. #Bills #Bengals #DamarHamlin #wlwt pic.twitter.com/c3q0CGe0F7 — Jatara McGee WLWT (@jatara_) January 3, 2023

The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter, with both teams leaving the field.

“This game has been temporarily suspended” pic.twitter.com/hvahgvHxAN — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) January 3, 2023

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second season in the NFL, having been drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Pittsburgh.