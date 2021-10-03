Tom Brady

Brady Breaks All-Time Passing Yards Record in Reunion Game

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke an iconic NFL record in Week 4, and it happened in the perfect setting.

Brady passed Drew Brees for the most passing yards in regular season history with a throw to Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans in the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The completion moved Brady past former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees' previous record of 80,358 yards.

Patriots fans in the crowd gave Brady a loud ovation after he broke the record.

It's fitting that Brady would break the record in Foxboro -- the place where he spent the first 20 years of his career playing for the Patriots. Brady won six Super Bowl titles, three league MVPs and broke many team/league records during those two decades in New England.

Sports

Sports news

Rams 2 hours ago

Kyler Murray, Cardinals Topple Rams 37-20 in Matchup of Unbeaten Teams

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 hours ago

Dodgers Beat Brewers 10-3, Tie Franchise Record For Wins, Finish 2nd to Giants

Brady, who's 44 years old, could open up a wide lead with this record if he plays a few more seasons.

He shows few, if any, signs of slowing down despite being so deep into his career. Brady is off to one of his best ever starts to a season, entering Week 4 with the second-most passing yards and the most passing touchdowns of any quarterback in the league.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNFLDrew Breessunday night football
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us