USC

Caleb Williams rallies USC in 43-41 triple overtime thriller against Arizona

Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California’s defense stopped Arizona’s final attempt in a wild 43-41 victory. 

By Greg Beacham

Arizona v USC

Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California's defense stopped Arizona's final attempt in a wild 43-41 victory Saturday night.

Williams passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12), who botched a 25-yard field goal attempt on the final snap of regulation after Williams led a 59-yard drive in the final 2:08

The Heisman Trophy winner shook it off and coolly led USC to scores on each of its three overtime possessions. USC called an unorthodox play for the two-point attempt in the third OT, with the entire offensive line shifting out before Williams took the snap and ran the other way, stretching the ball to the pylon.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Trojans' defense finished it when linebacker Mason Cobb led a stop of D.J. Williams behind the line.

Noah Fifita passed for 313 yards and threw two of his five touchdown passes to Jacob Cowing in overtime, but the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2) blew an early 17-point lead and fell just short of a signature victory under third-year coach Jedd Fisch.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USC
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us