Clayton Kershaw returns as Dodgers win 5th straight 2-1 over Rockies

Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk to force in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Clayton Kershaw returned from the injured list and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Thursday night.

It was Daniel Bard’s 36th walk in 40 innings for the Rockies.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their fifth in a row against the division’s worst team. They extended their lead to 6 1/2 games over the San Francisco Giants.

Pinch-hitter David Peralta walked leading off the eighth against Tommy Doyle (0-1). Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward grounded into a fielder’s choice to second, erasing Peralta. Mookie Betts singled before Bard came in and walked Freddie Freeman to load the bases.

Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar made an over-the-shoulder catch of pinch-hitter Will Smith in shallow left-center field for the second out. Bard then walked Muncy before Chris Taylor flied out to end the inning.

Kershaw gave up one run and three hits in five innings, struck out four and didn’t walk anyone in his first outing since July 27. The 35-year-old left-hander missed 35 games with left shoulder soreness. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was activated earlier in the day.

Ryan Yarbrough (5-5) got the victory with three innings of relief. Brusdar Graterol pitched the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Elehuris Montero homered off Kershaw to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

Montero's fourth homer of the season came with two outs in the fifth. It was the 13th homer given up by Kershaw this season.

Muncy tied the game on a solo shot that chased Rockies starter Ty Bloch leading off the seventh.

Ty it up, Max! pic.twitter.com/zDsZHJv1aS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 11, 2023

Taylor followed with a single before Kiké Hernández grounded into a double play.

Alan Trejo made a diving stop on the third base side of second and somehow got his right toe across the bag to tag out Taylor. Trejo then threw to first to get Hernández to complete the Rockies' third double play of the game. The Dodgers unsuccessfully challenged the out call at second.

First baseman Freeman committed his first error of the season in the first when a ground ball hit by Ryan McMahon just escaped under his glove.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon (hand) worked out at Dodger Stadium and will fly to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He'll play a couple games and be re-evaluated. ... 2B Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) missed his third consecutive start. He ran, took grounders and hit during batting practice in the hopes of returning Friday. The team is confident he can avoid going on the IL.

Dodgers: Optimism is running high about RHP Walker Buehler (elbow) and RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) after they threw to live hitters Wednesday in Arizona for the first time since their surgeries. Buehler is aiming to be back sometime next month, which would be about 12 months since having the second Tommy John surgery of his career. “Seeing him (throw), I'm buying in a lot more,” manager Dave Roberts said.

MOM ON THE MOUND

It was Caleb Williams bobblehead night, but the Southern California quarterback wasn't on hand. Instead, his mom, Dayne Price, handled first-pitch duties, throwing a strike from in front of the mound. She pumped both arms in celebration. Williams' bobblehead shows him in the Heisman Trophy pose.

UP NEXT

LHP Austin Gomber (9-8, 5.40 ERA) starts Friday for the Rockies. RHP Lance Lynn (8-9, 6.11) goes for his third straight victory since being acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline.