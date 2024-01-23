Clippers beat LeBron-less Lakers for the first time this season 127-116

Los Angeles Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had a triple-double, James Harden had 23 points and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Lakers 127-116 for the first time in three meetings this season.

Kawhi Leonard had a triple-double, James Harden had 23 points and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Lakers 127-116 on Tuesday night for the first time in three meetings this season.

Leonard had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, including three key ones in the fourth when the Clippers were clinging to a narrow lead.

D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 27 points and 10 assists and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds with LeBron James watching from the bench.

James is day-to-day with left ankle pain. The Clippers didn't have big man Ivica Zubac, who is out for at least a month with a right calf strain.

The fourth straight road loss dropped the Lakers under .500 at 22-23. They led just once, by one point early in the game.

The Clippers have won three in a row and 11 of 13.

The Lakers twice closed within two points early in the fourth. Leonard found Norman Powell for a corner 3-pointer and Leonard hit George with a pass for a layup. Powell scored again and Leonard made two free throws to cap a 9-0 spurt that extended the Clippers' lead to 119-108. Powell finished with 17 points.

Lakers forward Cam Reddish limped off the floor barely able to put weight on his right leg after going down at mid-court in the fourth.

The Lakers alternately attacked the basket or hit 3s in the third. Russell scored their first seven points. He and Austin Reaves made back-to-back 3s that cut the Lakers' deficit to 92-88.

Russell Westbrook sandwiched 3-pointers around a goaltending call on Rui Hachimura before Amir Coffey's 3 sent the Clippers into the fourth leading 106-97. Westbrook finished with 16 points.

The Clippers shot 66% from the floor in the first half and pulled away with a 15-9 run to go into halftime leading 77-64. Leonard made all seven of his field goals in the half when both teams scored nearly every trip down the floor.

Westbrook was missing his right shoe as he hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Clippers: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday to open a seven-game trip.

