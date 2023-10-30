D'Angelo Russell comes up big with 12 points in 4th quarter of Lakers' 106-103 win over Orlando

D’Angelo Russell scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron James added nine of his 19 in the final period, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 106-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Anthony Davis had 26 points and 19 rebounds for the Lakers, who handed Orlando its first loss of the season by finishing on a 12-5 run in the final four minutes.

The Magic nursed a lead throughout the fourth quarter until James put the Lakers ahead by one on a 3-pointer with 2:27 to play. Jalen Suggs replied with his third 3-pointer of the night, but Russell hit another 3-pointer with 1:43 to go.

Both teams missed two shots apiece before Suggs’ shot in the lane was smothered by Davis with 13 seconds to play. After Russell hit two free throws, Franz Wagner and Suggs missed 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

The Lakers got a much-needed big game from Russell, the returning point guard who can carry some of the scoring load when James and Davis are weary. Russell added eight assists while hitting 10 of his 14 shots, including three 3-pointers.

Gary Harris Jr. scored 17 points with five 3-pointers for the Magic, who missed their final five shots. Wagner scored 16 points and Suggs had 15.

Los Angeles looked sluggish after losing in overtime at Sacramento on Sunday night, and the Lakers were beaten on the boards and in second-chance points. Orlando hadn’t played since Friday in Portland, and the Magic looked sharper in the second half before fading in the final minutes.

The Lakers considered resting James with his left ankle tendonitis in the second game of their back-to-back set as part of their ongoing efforts to limit the minutes of the 38-year-old leading scorer in NBA history. James decided he would play anyway after going through his pregame workout.

Harris went 5 for 5 with four 3-pointers in the first half while the Magic rallied to a halftime lead after trailing by 11 early.

Rui Hachimura sat out for Los Angeles after injuring his eye in Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Clippers on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Clippers on Wednesday before opening a four-game trip in Orlando on Saturday.