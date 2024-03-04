D'Angelo Russell scores 26 points, leads surging Lakers past West-leading Thunder 116-104

D’Angelo Russell hit five 3-pointers while scoring 26 points, and Anthony Davis added 24 points and 12 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' 116-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

LeBron James had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' 10th victory in 14 games. Austin Reaves added 16 points while hitting four 3s for the Lakers, who won their third straight meeting with the Western Conference-leading Thunder to take the season series.

In his first game since scoring his record 40,000th career point in a loss to Denver, James nearly got a triple-double before the Lakers’ big lead allowed him to sit out the final six minutes. Davis was able to sit out the entire fourth quarter when the Lakers hit six 3-pointers in quick succession during his absence, boosting their lead to 25 points.

Russell punctuated the Lakers' decisive rally by hitting 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions with increasing theatrics. He got a standing ovation from the Lakers' crowd when the third 3-pointer with 9:06 to play left him sprawled on his back from uncalled defensive contact, putting the Lakers up 103-79.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points — ending his streak of eight consecutive 30-point games — for the Thunder, who lost for only the second time in nine games. Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren added 15 points apiece.

Oklahoma City hit a season-low 30.6% of its shots in the first half while playing on possibly weary legs during the third stop of a four-game road trip that included a tough win at Phoenix on Sunday.

Both teams weren't in top form in the first half. The Thunder jumped to a quick 12-point lead, but then fell into a 2-for-21 shooting slump that allowed the Lakers to take a double-digit lead despite committing 12 turnovers.

Oklahoma City big man Jaylin Williams missed his second straight game with a sprained left knee.

Harry Giles III made his Lakers debut in the final minutes.

Thunder: At Portland on Wednesday.

Lakers: Host Sacramento on Wednesday.