Baseball season is almost back, as pitchers and catchers are expected to report for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, February 8th. So get out your peanuts and crackerjacks, as the cacophony of cheers at Chavez Ravine is just around the corner.

Single game tickets for the Dodgers 2024 regular season go on sale this Friday, February 2nd, and the team is cranking up the excitement with the announcement of their giveaways and promotional schedule for the first half of the season.

So get ready for a fun-filled year complete with bobbleheads, theme nights, drone shows, and fireworks that might just rival the spectacle of the game itself.

The Dodgers 2024 promotional schedule includes 27 different stadium-wide giveaways, a ton of theme nights, 10 one-of-a-kind drone shows, and a handful of fan festivals throughout the season.

First things first—let's talk about the bobbleheads! The 2024 bobblehead series kicks off on March 30 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals with none other than fan-favorite Freddie Freeman.

Dodgers Freddie Freeman bobblehead giveaway on March 30, followed by a Fernando Valenzuela jersey giveaway on April 1, 2024. (Photo credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)

Brusdar "Bazooka" Graterol is up next with his bobblehead night on April 13, followed by a Jackie Robinson giveaway on April 15.

Dodgers Brusdar Graterol bobblehead giveaway on April 13, and a Brooklyn Dodgers logo hat giveaway on Jackie Robinson Day, Monday, April 15, 2024. (Photo credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)

But wait, there's more! Walker Buehler, who missed the entirety of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is back with a bobblehead night on April 20th. Want to see some of the newest additions as well? The Dodgers free agent acquisitions this winter will also be on full display in miniature bobblehead form.

Dodgers Walker Buehler bobblehead giveaway on April 20, and Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway on May 16, 2024. (Photo credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)

Two-way superstar and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani will have a bobblehead giveaway on May 16, with his battery mate Will Smith right behind him on May 18.

One of the many former MVP's on this stacked Dodgers' roster comes next with Mookie Betts' bobblehead night on May 21. Meet two of the Dodgers newest starting pitchers in miniature head-nodding form with Tyler Glasnow bobblehead night on June 1, and Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto on June 13.

Dodgers Mookie Betts bobblehead giveaway on May 21, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto bobblehead giveaway on June 13, 2024. (Photo credit: Los Angeles Dodgers)

The first half of the season bobblehead giveaways will conclude with Bobby Miller on July 31, and a special Jason Heyward City Connect bobblehead on July 6th.

But it's not all about bobbleheads this season, other exciting giveaway nights include a Fernando Valenzuela jersey (April 1), a Dodgers hoodie (April 3), a Brooklyn Dodgers hat on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), a Joe Kelly jersey (June 11), a straw hat on Father's Day (June 16), and a fireworks extravaganza on the Fourth of July.

LFans and and Los Angeles Dodgers players family members watch the Independence Day fireworks at the conclusion of the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The promotional schedule and giveaways for the second half of the season have not been fully announced yet, but fans can expect plenty of fun during Alumni Weekend August 9-11 vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates, which will include, a bobblehead for newly retired manager, and former Dodgers' player Dusty Baker on August 9th.

Why not add some more unique Dodgers clothing items to your closet with the return of theme nights at Dodger Stadium? Fans who purchase a special ticket-pack ahead of time can score exclusive items like hats, shirts, beanies, and more!

It all kicks off with Healthcare Night on April 2, Hello Kitty Night on April 16, Law Enforcement Night on May 3, and Mental Health Night on May 4th, because let's face it, the rollercoaster ride of emotions that is being a fan of the Dodgers requires strong mental health.

But the fun doesn't stop there!

Star Wars Night (May 6), Mexican Heritage Night (May 7), Teachers Day (May 19), Hawaiian Shirt Night (May 20), Korean Heritage Night (May 22), Military Appreciation Night (May 31), "Pups in the Park" (June 2), Pride Night (June 14), Black Heritage Night (June 15), and Japanese Heritage Night (July 2), are just many of the theme nights for the first half of the season.

Dodgers' fans are wisely encouraged to secure their tickets for all the action by purchasing a Dodgers Membership, which is available now at Dodgers.com/Membership. Let's face it, a membership might be the way to go, because being a Dodgers' fan is a lifestyle, not just a seasonal commitment.

For more information, the full Dodgers' promotional schedule can be found at Dodgers.com/Promotions.

So grab your tickets, align your bobbleheads on their display, and get ready for a whole new season of Dodger baseball!