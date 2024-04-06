Dodgers acquire right-hander Connor Brogdon from Phillies in exchange for lefty Robles

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Connor Brogdon from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league pitcher Benony Robles on Saturday.

Brogdon was designated for assignment on Tuesday after allowing six runs over two innings in three appearances for the Phillies this season. The 29-year-old right-hander had a 10-8 record with a 3.88 ERA in 142 games, including two starts, over five seasons in Philadelphia.

Robles, a 23-year-old left-hander, was 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 33 games for High-A Great Lakes last year. In five minor league seasons, he was a combined 13-16 with a 4.67 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 250 2/3 innings. He was signed by the Dodgers in 2017.

The Dodgers acquired RHP Connor Brogdon from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league LHP Benony Robles. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 6, 2024

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In other moves, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Gus Varland and designated right-hander Dinelson Lamet for assignment.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Gus Varland and designated RHP Dinelson Lamet for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 6, 2024

Varland returns to the Dodgers after making the 26-man roster for the season-opening series in Seoul, South Korea. He retired the only batter he faced in his lone appearance.

The 28-year-old Varland allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings with four strikeouts with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

Lamet allowed one run and two hits in 1 1/3 innings on Friday. He earned his first career save on Wednesday, when he retired the side against San Francisco. In three appearances with the Dodgers, he allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings.