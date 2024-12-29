Dodgers meet with Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki as MLB race heats up

The race to sign Roki Sasaki, Japan’s flamethrowing sensation, is reaching its crescendo, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have officially entered the fray.

On Saturday, Sasaki and his representatives met with Dodgers brass, making them the sixth Major League Baseball team confirmed to have pitched their vision for the 23-year-old superstar’s future.

Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki reportedly met with the #Dodgers.



More on the No. 1 international prospect: https://t.co/NNe9pm4yff — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 29, 2024

Sasaki, who was posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines on Dec. 9, has 26 days left to decide where he will bring his triple-digit fastball in 2025 and beyond.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Dodgers join an exclusive group of suitors that already includes the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants. According to industry insiders, the San Diego Padres also loom as dark-horse contenders despite not being reported as meeting with Sasaki yet.

Sasaki’s immense talent comes at an extraordinary value, thanks to MLB’s international bonus system. Unlike fellow Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who recently inked a record-setting $325 million deal, Sasaki is bound by the bonus system due to his age. This means whichever team lands him will be securing the services of one of baseball’s most electrifying pitchers for a fraction of his true market value.

“This is a nine-figure discount,” said one rival executive, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s the kind of deal that changes a franchise.”

The Dodgers’ pitch is as compelling as their track record. With a robust history of developing Japanese talent—Hideo Nomo, Kenta Maeda, and now Yoshinobu Yamamoto—Los Angeles offers a proven pathway to stardom. Add to that their presence in a Japan-friendly market, the allure of a storied franchise, and the opportunity to compete for a World Series every year, and the fit seems tailor-made for Sasaki.

The Dodgers also boast an ace development program under pitching coach Mark Prior, who has been instrumental in shaping young pitching talent, turning prospects into preeminent starters. For Sasaki, the chance to thrive under Prior’s guidance could be pivotal.

However, the Dodgers aren’t the only ones with a compelling pitch. The Rangers, fresh off a World Series win in 2023, offer an immediate opportunity to compete at the highest level. The Yankees and Mets bring the bright lights of New York City, while the Giants offer a rich baseball tradition and proximity to a burgeoning Japanese-American fanbase.

“The best I can say is he has paid attention to how teams have done as far as overall success, both this year and in years past,” said Sasaki’s agent Joel Wolfe. "He does watch a lot of Major League Baseball. He's paid attention to what his WBC teammates have done. He's talked to a lot of players, foreign players, that have been on his team with Chiba Lotte."

And then there’s San Diego, where Sasaki could join forces with Yu Darvish, his mentor and one of the Padres’ cornerstones. Darvish’s influence cannot be overstated, particularly in shaping how Sasaki views his transition to MLB. Despite not officially meeting with Sasaki yet, San Diego invited the pitcher to a series against the Dodgers late in the season. They also have former Nomo in their front office.

"I would assume that would be a team that he would seriously consider,” said Wolfe. “His relationship with Darvish is private between the two of them, and how much that will weigh on his decision-making, we'll have to find out."

Despite his global fame, Sasaki’s motivations remain shrouded in mystery. Wolfe has played his cards close to the chest, declining to reveal his client’s preferences during this month’s Winter Meetings.

Sasaki is expected to narrow his list and conduct a second round of meetings early next year before making his final decision. With the Jan. 23 signing deadline fast approaching, teams are racing against the clock to make their case.

For now, the baseball world waits, speculating about what factors will sway Sasaki. Media exposure? Winning culture? Familiar faces? Whichever team earns his signature will gain a generational talent whose dominance has already become legend in Japan.

The Dodgers have done their part. Now, it’s up to Sasaki to decide if Los Angeles will be his new home—or if the next chapter of his career will unfold elsewhere.