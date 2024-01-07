Dodgers reportedly sign All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers added another jewel to their offseason treasury chest on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the Dodgers are signing free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million contract.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $23.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Hernández joins Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow on the new-look Dodgers, who add another All-Star bat to the lineup. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 8, 2024

As Passan mentioned above, Hernandez is another high-profile addition to a team that has already signed two-time unanimous AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow.

Similar to Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal, Hernandez's contract reportedly has deferred money as well.

Hernandez is a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and an All-Star in 2021. He batted .258 with 26 home runs, 93 RBI and seven stolen bases with the Seattle Mariners last season.

Earlier in the week, Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, went on MLB Network Radio and stated the team was still in search of a right-handed bat. It appears they now have gotten their man.

Hernandez will join a lineup that not only features Ohtani as the every day designated hitter next season, but also former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Not to mention slugger Max Muncy, and All-Star catcher Will Smith.