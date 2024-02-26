Dodgers trade OF Manuel Margot to Twins, re-sign Kiké Hernández

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just a few weeks away from the start of their 2024 season in South Korea, but that didn't stop them from making more moves on Monday.

No team in Major League Baseball has had a busier offseason than the Dodgers, and they continued that trend throughout Monday afternoon.

The Dodgers began a series of moves when they announced they had traded outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon, and cash considerations to the Minnesota Twins for minor league shortstop Noah Miller.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded OF Manuel Margot, minor league IF Rayne Doncon and cash considerations to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league IF Noah Miller. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 26, 2024

The move freed up a roster spot previously allocated by Margot, and also left a gaping hole in the Dodgers depth, especially against left-handed pitching.

But fear not Dodgers' fans, this is Andrew Friedman, the president of baseball operations who is always thinking several moves ahead.

Within minutes of the team officially announcing the Margot trade, longtime Dodger super-utility player Enrique Hernandez announced on his social media that he was re-signing with the Boys in Blue on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Sources say….. I’m back!!!



1st to break news @myself — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) February 26, 2024

Hernandez is a longtime fan favorite within the Dodgers organization after spending parts of seven seasons in Los Angeles. After helping the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020, Hernandez signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

However, the 32-year-old struggled in Boston in the first half of the 2023 season, and the Dodgers reacquired him on July 25th, where he finished the season batting .237 with 11 home runs and 61 RBIs. He also was one of the few players who had a successful National League Division Series that saw LA get swept in three games by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hernandez was a free agent this winter, and underwent double hernia surgery in the offseason. He remained unsigned through the first few weeks of spring training, but as recently as Saturday, was reportedly mulling over offers from the Angels, Giants, and Padres.

Now it appears that the Dodgers have vultured their California rivals with a last second move that swapped out the right-handed hitting Margot for another righty that can play both the outfield and infield. Additionally, the acquisition of Miller, a natural shortstop, provides depth at the position within the farm system.

The 29-year-old Margot was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of the Tyler Glasnow trade December 15, 2023, and was expected to start in the outfield against left-handed pitching. Margot hit .264 with four homers and 38 RBI. He was 0-for-6 with one strikeout in two spring training games in Cactus League play.

"Manny still fit really well," Dodgers' general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters on Monday about the trade. "But with Kiké, we just felt fit a little bit better, plus we know what he brings come postseason time, hopefully, in the clubhouse, all those things."

Margot has a $10 million salary this season, and depending on the cash going back to Minnesota in the trade, could save the Dodgers on their CBT threshold for the 2024 season.

In addition to costing the Dodgers $6 million less, Hernandez provides the team with more depth and flexibility. Kiké can play all three outfield spots and can spell both Max Muncy at third base and Gavin Lux at shortstop throughout the season.

"He's a pro. He's a baseball player. He adds energy, versatility, and is one of the Dodgers' fan favorites," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts on SportsNetLA following the team's 9-4 win over the Rockies on Monday. "His track record speaks for himself. When the stage is set and the lights are the brightest, that's when Kiké shows up the most. I couldn't be more excited to have him."

The Dodgers are back on the diamond on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, where two-time American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, is expected to make his Cactus League debut in blue.