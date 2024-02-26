The Dodgers will get on with the Sho this week at spring training in Arizona.

Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut Tuesday when the Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani is expected to be in the designated hitter spot at Camelback Ranch.

First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m.

The Dodgers have taken a cautious approach with the two-way star and two-time MVP after signing him from the Angels for a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason. Ohtani is coming off right elbow surgery last September and will not pitch this year.

Fans were treated to a live batting practice session with Ohtani on Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts said the 29-year-old Ohtani looked good and will play his first Cactus League game on Tuesday, his first game action after surgery.

Shohei Ohtani will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday vs. the White Sox at Camelback Ranch.



“He took three at-bats, and he looked good,” said Roberts. “I thought today was a good day for Shohei.”

The team is hopeful that Ohtani will be ready when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts said. "So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

Earlier this month, Ohtani said he was confident he will be ready for the games in Seoul.