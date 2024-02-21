Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto learn Spanish from teammate in wholesome video

The Los Angeles Dodgers shouldn't have a problem winning baseball games this season.

After an offseason filled with acquiring stars, the Dodgers are heavily favored to win the World Series in 2024.

But if there's one small problem that they might have, it's getting everyone to understand each other. Among their new additions, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are from Japan and Teoscar Hernández is from the Dominican Republic.

Hernández is doing his best to teach his Japanese teammates his native Spanish language, and Ohtani and Yamamoto are giving it their best effort. Check out the hilarious exchange in this video posted by the team:

Teoscar teaching Shohei and Yoshinobu Spanish. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pOTQFdW0MK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 21, 2024

Ohtani, with six years of MLB experience, seems pretty comfortable with basic Spanish. Then there's the rookie Yamamoto, who is definitely trying his best to learn.

Ohtani, Yamamoto and Hernández all have reasons to be happy as they begin spring training in Arizona. Ohtani, the two-time AL MVP, signed a 10-year, $700 million contract in December to become the highest-paid player in MLB history. Yamamoto followed in his countryman's footsteps a few weeks later, securing a 12-year deal for $325 million. Then, in early January, Hernández joined the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million contract.

We'll see if Ohtani and Yamamoto can teach Hernández any Japanese before the season begins in a few weeks.