Dodgers unveil new city connect uniforms and fans are conflicted

In the heart of Los Angeles, where dreams are born, the Dodgers have once again woven the fabric of the city’s spirit into their uniforms.

Unveiled to a chorus of excitement and dismay by fans on social media, the second wave of the Dodgers' City Connect uniforms is a vibrant tribute to the team's illustrious past and the luminous future they chase.

These uniforms, set to debut on Saturday against the Angels, are more than just attire; they are a tapestry of Los Angeles' history, culture, and the unyielding pursuit of greatness. Since their move from Brooklyn in 1958, the Dodgers have become an integral thread in the city’s rich tapestry, embodying brilliance and excellence.

Every detail of the new City Connect uniforms carries a story, starting with the front wordmark. The typeface draws inspiration from the iconic signage of the LA Memorial Coliseum, the Dodgers' first home in Los Angeles. Its upward trajectory mirrors the city's relentless drive to reach new heights, a nod to a metropolis that never settles for mediocrity.

Prominently displayed on each jersey is the hashtag #ITFDB – “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball.” These words, immortalized by the legendary Vin Scully, echo through the corridors of Dodger Stadium before every home game, invoking the spirit of a team ready to take the field and the fans who cheer them on.

The emblematic mark of the uniform, a blend of the classic interlocking LA logo and the sweeping “D” of the Dodgers script, forms the LAD team code. This symbol is more than a logo; it’s a badge of honor, representing a team and a city intertwined by passion and pride.

Numbers on the jerseys are a throwback to the mid-century typefaces popular during the Dodgers' transition to Los Angeles. They serve as a reminder of a pivotal era, celebrating the team's enduring legacy and the city's storied past.

The fabric of the uniform, perhaps its most unique feature, symbolizes a “galaxy of stars.” Rendered in the colors of Dodger Stadium’s seats, this design celebrates the diversity and brilliance of Los Angeles, reflecting a city where stars shine both on and off the field.

While the Dodgers are synonymous with their iconic Dodger Blue, these City Connect uniforms take a bold step with Cobalt and Electric Blue hues, accented with a touch of “Chili Red” – a tribute to the red numbers on the team’s primary uniforms. This striking color palette encapsulates the vibrant energy and dynamic spirit of Los Angeles.

To mark the launch of these extraordinary uniforms, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will host an exclusive event for Dodgers Dreamteam participants, their families, and coaches. The LA Nike City Connect Showcase, presented by Fanatics and Nike, will take place this Saturday at the County East LA Dodgers Dreamfields at Belvedere Park. It promises to be a day filled with Dodger pride, community engagement, and invaluable resources for local families. Dodgers Dreamteam players will don the new jerseys for the first time during a showcase game, symbolizing the dreams and aspirations of a new generation.

Special guests, including Dodger players Jason Heyward and Bobby Miller, as well as legends like Orel Hershiser and Adrián González, will join the celebration, underscoring the deep connections and enduring legacy of the Dodgers in the community.

For fans eager to sport the new look, the Nike Dodgers City Connect Jerseys are now available at all Dodger Stadium retail locations, as well as on MLBShop.com, Nike.com, Nike Retail Stores, and the MLB Flagship Store in New York City.

In these uniforms, the Dodgers wear more than just a new look; they wear the history, dreams, and limitless potential of Los Angeles. As they take the field against the Angels, the Dodgers continue to inspire, reminding us all that in this city of stars, anything is possible.