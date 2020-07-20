MLB

Dr. Anthony Fauci to Throw 1st Pitch at Yankees-Nationals Opener in DC

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday night

By AP

Fauci Nats Mask
Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci is see with a Washington Nationals face mask when he arrives to testify during the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine COVID-19, ‘focusing on lessons learned to prepare for the next pandemic’, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 23, 2020. (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / various sources / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Fauci -- a self-described fan of the reigning World Series champions -- accepted the team’s invitation to have the pregame honor Thursday night.

The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin. Spring training was halted in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and teams resumed preparing to play this month.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

malibu 1 hour ago

Two Crashes in Malibu Temporarily Close Sections of PCH

Riverside County 5 hours ago

Man Buys Out Riverside County Vendor's Cart to Combat ‘Idiots' Seen in Videos Robbing Street Vendors

In their new release about Fauci’s role at the opener, the Nationals refer to him as “a true champion for our country” during the pandemic “and throughout his distinguished career.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLBCOVID-19World SeriesNew York YankeesLos Angeles Dodgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us