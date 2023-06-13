Who is playing in the 2023 US Open? Entire field, odds

The 2023 U.S. Open at the beautiful Los Angeles Country Club is set to commence.

The 123rd edition of the prestigious event will mark the first major to be played since the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merged.

With the massive announcement came the revelation that Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka -- two players in the controversial dispute between the leagues -- will tee off together.

Since the merge, the world's No. 3 ranked player, McIlroy, made it known he is not welcoming players who made the hump with open arms and said "I still hate LIV ... I hope it goes away."

McIlroy and Koepka will be joined by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds while defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will face off against 2022 Open championship winner Cameron Smith and American Sam Bennett.

The world's top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler will battle alongside multi-time Major champion Collin Morikawa and Max Homa while former Masters champ John Rahm will be grouped with No. 5 Viktor Howland and No. 6 Xandr Schauffele.

Ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open, let’s take a look at the player field and some of the tournament’s odds:

Who is playing in the 2023 U.S. Open?

Here is a full list of the tournament’s 156-player field:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Cameron Smith

5. Jon Rahm

6. Max Homa

7. Rory McIlroy

8. Patrick Cantlay

9. Justin Rose

10. Tyrrell Hatton

11. Rickie Fowler

12. Tommy Fleetwood

13. Mito Pereira

14. Collin Morikawa

15. Matt Fitzpatrick

16. Gary Woodland

17. Viktor Hovland

18. Wyndham Clark

19. Hideki Matsuyama

20. Jordan Spieth

21. Jason Day

22. Si Woo Kim

23. Patrick Reed

24. Russell Henley

25. Dustin Johnson

26. Tom Kim

27. Adam Schenk

28. Bryson DeChambeau

29. Denny McCarthy

30. Tony Finau

31. Justin Thomas

32. Nick Taylor

33. Eric Cole

34. Sahith Theegala

35. Andrew Putnam

36. Corey Conners

37. Keegan Bradley

38. Sam Burns

39. Adam Hadwin

40. Harris English

41. Tom Hoge

42. Ryan Fox

43. Sungjae Im

44. Adam Svensson

45. Sepp Straka

46. Adrian Meronk

47. Mackenzie Hughes

48. Chris Kirk

49. Cameron Young

50. Phil Mickelson

51. Matt Kuchar

52. K.H. Lee

53. Victor Perez

54. Seamus Power

55. Taylor Moore

56. Kurt Kitayama

57. Joaquin Niemann

58. Shane Lowry

59. Justin Suh

60. Sam Bennett

61. Austin Eckroat

62. Frankie Capan III

63. Adam Scott

64. Pablo Larrazabal

65. Thomas Pieters

66. Carson Young

67. Emiliano Grillo

68. a-Michael Brennan

69. Min Woo Lee

70. Taylor Montgomery

71. a-Michael Thorbjornsen

72. Nick Hardy

73. Sam Stevens

74. Alex Noren

75. Dylan Wu

76. a-Gordon Sargent

77. Romain Langasque

78. Patrick Rodgers

79. Sebastian Munoz

80. a-Preston Summerhays

81. Hayden Buckley

82. Matthieu Pavon

83. Mac Meissner

84. David Puig

85. Simon Forsstrom

86. a-Barclay Brown

87. Sergio Garcia

88. Michael Kim

89. Wilco Nienaber

90. Taylor Pendrith

91. Brian Harman

92. Jens Dantorp

93. Abraham Ancer

94. Padraig Harrington

95. Keith Mitchell

96. Jordan Smith

97. Joel Dahmen

98. Carlos Ortiz

99. Cam Davis

100. J.T. Poston

101. Lucas Herbert

102. a-Nick Dunlap

103. Kevin Streelman

104. Luke List

105. Vincent Norrman

106. Ryan Gerard

107. Charley Hoffman

108. a-Karl Vilips

109. Billy Horschel

110. Francesco Molinari

111. Davis Thompson

112. Maxwell Moldovan

113. a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

114. Ryan Armour

115. Paul Haley

116. Scott Stallings

117. a-Omar Morales

118. Jacob Solomon

119. Deon Germishuys

120. Ross Fisher

121. Hank Lebioda

122. Alex Del Rey

123. Nico Echavarria

124. Aaron Wise

125. a-Ben Carr

126. Stewart Cink

127. a-Wenyi Ding

128. Roger Sloan

129. Patrick Cover

130. Berry Henson

131. a-Brendan Valdes

132. a-Aldrich Potgieter

133. Brent Grant

134. Martin Kaymer

135. Thriston Lawrence

136. Paul Barjon

137. Ryo Ishikawa

138. David Nyfjall

139. Olin Browne Jr.

140. Gunn Charoenkul

141. a-Matthew McClean

142. Austen Truslow

143. Corey Pereira

144. David Horsey

145. Ryutaro Nagano

146. Alex Schaake

147. Kyle Mueller

148. Jordan Gumberg

149. Andrew Svoboda

150. Yuto Katsuragawa

151. a-Bastien Amat

152. a-Isaac Simmons

153. JJ Grey

154. Jesse Schutte

155. a-Alexander Yang

156. a-Christian Cavaliere

What are the odds for the 2023 U.S. Open?

The odds for the tournament, per PointsBet, are as follows:

Scottie Scheffler, +700

Jon Rahm, +1100

Brooks Koepka, +1200

Rory McIlroy, +1400

Patrick Cantlay, +1600

Viktor Hovland, +1800

Xander Schauffele, +2000

Jordan Spieth, +2200

Max Homa, +2800

Cameron Smith, +3000

Colin Morikawa, +3000

Tyrrell Hatton, +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick, +3300

Dustin Johnson, +3500

Tony Finau, +4000

