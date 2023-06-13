Who is playing in the 2023 US Open? Entire field, odds

The 2023 U.S. Open at the beautiful Los Angeles Country Club is set to commence.
The 123rd edition of the prestigious event will mark the first major to be played since the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merged.
With the massive announcement came the revelation that Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka -- two players in the controversial dispute between the leagues -- will tee off together.
Since the merge, the world's No. 3 ranked player, McIlroy, made it known he is not welcoming players who made the hump with open arms and said "I still hate LIV ... I hope it goes away."
McIlroy and Koepka will be joined by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds while defending U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will face off against 2022 Open championship winner Cameron Smith and American Sam Bennett.
The world's top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler will battle alongside multi-time Major champion Collin Morikawa and Max Homa while former Masters champ John Rahm will be grouped with No. 5 Viktor Howland and No. 6 Xandr Schauffele.
Ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open, let’s take a look at the player field and some of the tournament’s odds:
Who is playing in the 2023 U.S. Open?
Here is a full list of the tournament’s 156-player field:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Xander Schauffele
- 3. Brooks Koepka
- 4. Cameron Smith
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 6. Max Homa
- 7. Rory McIlroy
- 8. Patrick Cantlay
- 9. Justin Rose
- 10. Tyrrell Hatton
- 11. Rickie Fowler
- 12. Tommy Fleetwood
- 13. Mito Pereira
- 14. Collin Morikawa
- 15. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 16. Gary Woodland
- 17. Viktor Hovland
- 18. Wyndham Clark
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 20. Jordan Spieth
- 21. Jason Day
- 22. Si Woo Kim
- 23. Patrick Reed
- 24. Russell Henley
- 25. Dustin Johnson
- 26. Tom Kim
- 27. Adam Schenk
- 28. Bryson DeChambeau
- 29. Denny McCarthy
- 30. Tony Finau
- 31. Justin Thomas
- 32. Nick Taylor
- 33. Eric Cole
- 34. Sahith Theegala
- 35. Andrew Putnam
- 36. Corey Conners
- 37. Keegan Bradley
- 38. Sam Burns
- 39. Adam Hadwin
- 40. Harris English
- 41. Tom Hoge
- 42. Ryan Fox
- 43. Sungjae Im
- 44. Adam Svensson
- 45. Sepp Straka
- 46. Adrian Meronk
- 47. Mackenzie Hughes
- 48. Chris Kirk
- 49. Cameron Young
- 50. Phil Mickelson
- 51. Matt Kuchar
- 52. K.H. Lee
- 53. Victor Perez
- 54. Seamus Power
- 55. Taylor Moore
- 56. Kurt Kitayama
- 57. Joaquin Niemann
- 58. Shane Lowry
- 59. Justin Suh
- 60. Sam Bennett
- 61. Austin Eckroat
- 62. Frankie Capan III
- 63. Adam Scott
- 64. Pablo Larrazabal
- 65. Thomas Pieters
- 66. Carson Young
- 67. Emiliano Grillo
- 68. a-Michael Brennan
- 69. Min Woo Lee
- 70. Taylor Montgomery
- 71. a-Michael Thorbjornsen
- 72. Nick Hardy
- 73. Sam Stevens
- 74. Alex Noren
- 75. Dylan Wu
- 76. a-Gordon Sargent
- 77. Romain Langasque
- 78. Patrick Rodgers
- 79. Sebastian Munoz
- 80. a-Preston Summerhays
- 81. Hayden Buckley
- 82. Matthieu Pavon
- 83. Mac Meissner
- 84. David Puig
- 85. Simon Forsstrom
- 86. a-Barclay Brown
- 87. Sergio Garcia
- 88. Michael Kim
- 89. Wilco Nienaber
- 90. Taylor Pendrith
- 91. Brian Harman
- 92. Jens Dantorp
- 93. Abraham Ancer
- 94. Padraig Harrington
- 95. Keith Mitchell
- 96. Jordan Smith
- 97. Joel Dahmen
- 98. Carlos Ortiz
- 99. Cam Davis
- 100. J.T. Poston
- 101. Lucas Herbert
- 102. a-Nick Dunlap
- 103. Kevin Streelman
- 104. Luke List
- 105. Vincent Norrman
- 106. Ryan Gerard
- 107. Charley Hoffman
- 108. a-Karl Vilips
- 109. Billy Horschel
- 110. Francesco Molinari
- 111. Davis Thompson
- 112. Maxwell Moldovan
- 113. a-Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- 114. Ryan Armour
- 115. Paul Haley
- 116. Scott Stallings
- 117. a-Omar Morales
- 118. Jacob Solomon
- 119. Deon Germishuys
- 120. Ross Fisher
- 121. Hank Lebioda
- 122. Alex Del Rey
- 123. Nico Echavarria
- 124. Aaron Wise
- 125. a-Ben Carr
- 126. Stewart Cink
- 127. a-Wenyi Ding
- 128. Roger Sloan
- 129. Patrick Cover
- 130. Berry Henson
- 131. a-Brendan Valdes
- 132. a-Aldrich Potgieter
- 133. Brent Grant
- 134. Martin Kaymer
- 135. Thriston Lawrence
- 136. Paul Barjon
- 137. Ryo Ishikawa
- 138. David Nyfjall
- 139. Olin Browne Jr.
- 140. Gunn Charoenkul
- 141. a-Matthew McClean
- 142. Austen Truslow
- 143. Corey Pereira
- 144. David Horsey
- 145. Ryutaro Nagano
- 146. Alex Schaake
- 147. Kyle Mueller
- 148. Jordan Gumberg
- 149. Andrew Svoboda
- 150. Yuto Katsuragawa
- 151. a-Bastien Amat
- 152. a-Isaac Simmons
- 153. JJ Grey
- 154. Jesse Schutte
- 155. a-Alexander Yang
- 156. a-Christian Cavaliere
What are the odds for the 2023 U.S. Open?
The odds for the tournament, per PointsBet, are as follows:
- Scottie Scheffler, +700
- Jon Rahm, +1100
- Brooks Koepka, +1200
- Rory McIlroy, +1400
- Patrick Cantlay, +1600
- Viktor Hovland, +1800
- Xander Schauffele, +2000
- Jordan Spieth, +2200
- Max Homa, +2800
- Cameron Smith, +3000
- Colin Morikawa, +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton, +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick, +3300
- Dustin Johnson, +3500
- Tony Finau, +4000
