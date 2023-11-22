2024 paris olympics

Greece's Stefanos Ntouskos named first 2024 Olympics torch relay torchbearer

Ntouskos was one of two Greeks to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stefanos Ntouskos will kickstart the 2024 edition of a tradition that dates back to ancient Greece.

The Greek Olympic rowing champion will be the first torch relay torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ntouskos will be the first one to carry a torch following the Olympic Flame lighting ceremony, which will take place at the ancient Olympic stadium in Olympia, Greece, on April 16. From there until April 26, about 600 torchbearers will take turns during the Greek portion of the relay with Ioannis Fountoulis as the country's final torchbearer.

The torch will then make its way across the Mediterranean Sea in the Belem, a three-masted ship, to the Old Port of Marseille to commence the French portion of the relay.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

2024 paris olympics Nov 16

Watch Team USA Olympic hopefuls tour Los Angeles

2024 paris olympics Jul 25

Paris Olympic and Paralympic torch design unveiled

Ntouskos was one of two Greek athletes to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old came out in single skulls, making him his country's first Olympic rowing champion.

The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will be held on July 26.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us