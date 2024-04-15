Here's what's new at Dodger Stadium for the 2024 Season

As the 2024 Major League Baseball season unfolds, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the talk of the sport since the World Series concluded last October.

The new darlings of baseball, the Dodgers dominated the offseason by signing star players Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez. They made moves to improve along the margins as well.

As the Dodgers have made improvements to their personnel and product on the field, they have also done so off the field. Especially, when it comes to stadium renovations and fan experiences.

With the eyes of the world---and especially Japan--upon them, the organization has made a wave of new enhancements to the third oldest stadium in MLB, turning it into a vibrant hub that rolls out the red carpet for fans from all corners of the world, especially those that flow from the Land of the Rising Sun.

From cultural tributes to technological innovations and new culinary delights, the Dodgers have something for everyone who walks through the front door of what the organization affectionately calls "Blue Heaven on Earth."

Here's a closer look at what's in store for fans at the majestic, historic, and culturally diverse destination spot:

Japanese Stone Lantern: A Symbol of Friendship and History

March 26 marked a significant moment as the Dodgers unveiled a treasured relic from their past, the Japanese stone lantern gifted in 1965. Positioned prominently on the Top Deck, this eight-foot, 3,921-pound Kasuga-style lantern carries a rich narrative. Presented by Japanese sports columnist Sotaro Suzuki, a member of the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame, the lantern embodies the enduring bond between the Dodgers and Japanese baseball culture. Fans can now admire and capture the essence of this historical artifact, adding a touch of cultural depth to their stadium experience.

Cultural Inclusivity: Welcoming Fans from Across the Globe

Acknowledging the global appeal of the Dodgers, the team has taken steps to ensure a welcoming environment for fans traveling from overseas. Fan Services stations throughout the stadium now offer translator devices, facilitating seamless communication and enhancing the overall fan experience. Additionally, multi-lingual signage adorns fan-facing areas, embracing diversity and inclusivity at Dodger Stadium.

Throughout the year, the stadium has always offered expansive tours of the historical venue, including additional options on game days. Dodger Stadium offers both pregame tours and VIP tours but as a bonus this year, as part of their catering to diverse fan interests and providing insights into the rich history and architecture of Dodger Stadium, they now offer tours in Spanish and Japanese, which run four days per week with two different time slots.

Dodgers 365: Year-Round Engagement Beyond Baseball

In a bid to engage fans year-round, the Dodgers introduced Dodgers 365, a dedicated department focusing on non-baseball event initiatives. Consolidating tours, stadium rentals, and ticketed experiences, Dodgers 365 presents a plethora of opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in the Dodger spirit beyond game days.

Drone Shows and Enhanced Fan Comfort: Elevating the Game-Day Experience

Building on the success of last year's drone shows, the Dodgers have upped the ante with 10 spectacular drone shows scheduled for this season. These Friday post-game displays, featuring themed performances and captivating music, showcase the fusion of technology and entertainment at Dodger Stadium. Additionally, fan comfort has been prioritized with refreshed pavilion seats and the introduction of UberEats for convenient concession orders, minimizing wait times and maximizing enjoyment.

Tech-Savvy Solutions: QR Codes, Culinary Delights, Specialty Offerings and Unique Flavors

Embracing sustainability and convenience, Dodger Stadium has integrated QR codes in premium seating areas, allowing fans to access menus directly from their smartphones. This eco-friendly approach reduces paper usage while streamlining the dining experience. Speaking of dining, the stadium boasts a tantalizing array of new food items, ranging from traditional favorites to innovative delights. From the indulgent Fried PBB&J to the savory Pulled Pork Mac n' Cheese, the exotic Original Takoyaki, delicious Tiger Milk Boba, Birria Burger, Loaded Carne Asada Potato, Chicken Katsu Sando, Miso Ginger Salad, Kurobuta Pork Sausage, Fried Pickles, Korean Fried Bucket, and the new Home Plate Sampler, featuring veggie spring rolls, veggie tempura, veggie gyoza, and teriyaki chicken skewers.

The array of new food choices means there's something for everyone and allows fans to embark on a culinary journey from across the globe while simultaneously cheering on their beloved Boys in Blue.

The Dodgers have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on stadium upgrades, fan experiences, and renovations. The newly remodeled Centerfield Plaza is a haven for both young and old alike. In every upgrade and improvement, the team has made sure to incorporate the rich history of the franchise and celebrate its achievements.

As beautiful as the upgrades and renovations are, there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Traffic and transportation to and from the stadium is still a work in progress, and several fans have taken to social media to complain about the condition of the restrooms behind the outfield bleachers. Outdated escalators and elevators have also been a point of consternation among fans.

The press box, located on the suite level behind home plate, is in desperate need of repair and upgrades. It's one of the smallest and most outdated in all of baseball. Following the signings of Ohtani and Yamamoto this offseason, an influx of media members from across the globe has descended upon Dodger Stadium, forcing the press to squeeze together shoulder-to-shoulder in extremely tight spaces.

Additionally, with the increased rain in Los Angeles this year, weather-related damage and leaks have been revealed in the 62-year-old stadium that still requires repairs in certain parts.

These are all easy fixes of course. As welcome and inclusive the organization has been towards the players and fans, they can continue to do the same for everyone entering Dodger Stadium by making upgrades that more properly accommodate fans, media, and employees.

None of this takes away from the improvements, upgrades, and renovations the organization has made to other parts of the stadium. As the Dodgers continue to embrace tradition, innovation, and inclusivity, Dodger Stadium transforms into more than a venue—it becomes a dynamic tapestry of history, culture, and unparalleled fan experiences.

Whether witnessing the grandeur of a drone show, exploring the stadium's architectural marvels during a guided tour, or savoring the diverse flavors of its culinary offerings, fans will continue to immerse themselves in the timeless magic that is Dodgers' baseball.