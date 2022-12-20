2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Perfect Last Minute Ideas For Sports Fans

Christmas is less than a week away and if you're like most of us, chances are you've procrastinated on your holiday shopping this year.

That, and let's face it, people are hard to shop for in 2022. Thanks to Amazon and online shopping anything a person could need or want is always at their fingertips.

Sports fans in particular can be very difficult to shop for. Chances are they already have their team's hat, their favorite player's jersey, and the necessary equipment for their favorite sport or workouts.

That's where we come in.

We perused the internet for you and found some of the perfect gift ideas for the sports fan in your life.

Most of these gifts below come with expedited shipping or are available through the company's store on Amazon, making it possible they'll arrive before December 25.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

FOCO's Christmas Sale

FANATICS

Fanatics, the official merchandise partner of the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL is offering a clearance sale with up to 70% off last-minute holiday gifts like sweatshirts, jerseys, shoes, and more!

Grab all your team's gear as the NHL and NBA are in full swing and the NFL prepares for their playoff push.

You can shop Fanatics site here:

FUEGO BOX

Looking for a gift to spice up your holidays? Fuego Box is a hot sauce club that provides the ultimate flavors for your holidays. Do you have a hot sauce fan in your life? Give them the gift of the world's #1 hot sauce of the month club and spice up their holidays with test tasty small-batch hot sauces. Fuego box gift subscriptions make the perfect last minute idea because they will send your recipient a gift e-mail to kick off their subscription.

TNT Pro Series

Give the gift of health and fitness and help jump start your recipient's New Year's Resolution a little early with one of the many products from TNT Pro Series. TNT Pro Series’ Tropical Sweat Cream and Waist Trimmer accelerate warm-up and decrease recovery time when working out. The pair is taking the health and fitness market by storm and allows you to supercharge your workouts by increasing thermogenic activity and sweat.