How many times have Tom Brady, other great QBs been shut out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It takes a lot just to beat Tom Brady, and it takes even more to keep him off the scoreboard entirely.

The New Orleans Saints pulled off the feat on Sunday Night Football as they picked up a 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. It was just the third time that a Brady-led team put up a goose egg in his 315 career games and the first time since 2006.

The blank result ended a streak of 255 consecutive starts without being shut out, the second-longest stretch in NFL history. While Brady’s name is etched throughout football’s record books, who lands ahead of him for the longest scoring streak?

Here’s a look at how Brady compares to some of his career contemporaries when it comes to getting shut out.

How many times was Drew Brees shut out during his NFL career?

The QB with the league’s longest shutout-less streak is the only NBC analyst who picked against Brady’s Bucs on Sunday Night Football:

Drew Brees went his entire career without getting shut out. His team put points on the board in all 304 combined regular season and playoff starts.

Including the playoffs, Tom Brady has gone 255 consecutive starts without being shut out, the 2nd-longest streak by a quarterback all-time. Drew Brees went his entire career without being shut out in a start (304). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2021

If Brady kept his streak alive, he conceivably could have been in line to tie Brees’ record in Super Bowl LVIII.

How many times was Peyton Manning shut out during his NFL career?

Peyton Manning’s lone shutout came at a pretty inopportune time for the Indianapolis Colts.

In his third career playoff start, Manning and the Colts got stomped 41-0 by the New York Jets. He completed just 14 of 31 passes for 137 yards to go along with two interceptions in the wild card contest and dropped to 0-3 in his career in the playoffs.

How many times was Eli Manning shut out during his NFL career?

Like his older brother, Eli Manning’s first career shutout came during a playoff game. He went 10-for-18 passing with 113 yards and three picks as the New York Giants got blown out 23-0 by the Carolina Panthers in the 2005 wild card round.

Unlike Peyton, Eli went on to get shut out six more times in his career (all during the regular season): Week 15 in 2012, Weeks 3 and 15 in 2013, Week 6 of 2014, Week 16 of 2017 and Week 15 of 2018.

How many times has Aaron Rodgers been shut out during his NFL career?

The Green Bay Packers have been shut out five times since Aaron Rodgers was drafted in 2005, but he only saw action in two of those games.

Rodgers did not take a snap during Green Bay’s season-opening shutout defeat to the Chicago Bears in 2006, but he did relieve Brett Favre once a blowout loss got out of hand against the New England Patriots later that season. In 2017, the Packers were shut out twice, but both came with Rodgers on the sidelines and Brett Hundley under center.

The only time Rodgers started a game where the Packers got shut out came in the 2018 season finale against the Detroit Lions, though he only made it a handful of drives into the game before being removed for a concussion. DeShone Kizer went 16-for-35 passing with 132 yards and a pick as Rodgers’ replacement and the Lions cruised to a 31-0 win at Lambeau Field.

How many times has Ben Roethlisberger been shut out during his NFL career?

While Brady’s 15-year streak ended on Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger kept his 15-year streak alive during a 19-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been shut out twice during his career with both defeats coming during the 2006 campaign.

How many times has Patrick Mahomes been shut out during his NFL career?

As Fox Sports’ Nick Wright was quick to point out on Sunday, the quarterback that lost to Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV has never been shut out in his pro career:

Patrick Mahomes has never been shutout.



Just saying. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 20, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is 54-14 in his 68 combined regular season and playoff starts for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old is 22.3% of the way to Brees’ all-time mark.