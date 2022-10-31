How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who’s ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.

Tennessee is all the way up to No. 2 in the national rankings. The Volunteers are well on their way to their first 10-win season since 2007, but a Heisman campaign from quarterback Hendon Hooker has the program setting its sights even higher.

Now, Georgia and Tennessee will square off in one of the marquee matchups of the entire college football season. Which team will remain undefeated and continue on the fast track to the College Football Playoff?

Here is everything to know about the upcoming Tennessee-Georgia game.

When is the Tennessee vs. Georgia game?

The Tennessee-Georgia showdown will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

What time is the Tennessee vs. Georgia game?

Kickoff for the matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia

CBS will broadcast the matchup.

How to stream Tennessee vs. Georgia live online

Live stream: Paramount+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app

What is Tennessee’s record?

The Volunteers are 8-0 on the season so far with some impressive victories.

The team’s most memorable triumph came on Oct. 15 at home against No. 3 Alabama thanks to a last-second field goal. Since that win, Josh Heupel’s squad crushed UT Martin by a score of 65-24 and steamrolled No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 last Saturday.

Hooker has been the key force in that success and is currently the new Heisman Trophy favorite. The 24-year-old quarterback has 21 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and just one interception on the season.

What is Georgia’s record?

Not to be outdone, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are also undefeated at 8-0.

The defending national champions started out the year with a statement victory over No. 11 Oregon. Even with a narrow 26-22 win at Missouri on Oct. 1, the Bulldogs have an average margin of victory of 31.25 points per game this season. Georgia hasn’t faced a ranked opponent since beating Oregon, though, making Tennessee a much tougher test compared to what the team has seen in recent weeks.

Stetson Bennett is getting the job done so far this season with nine passing touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also getting help from his running backs, as Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh have combined for 14 total touchdowns in eight games.

What are the odds for Tennessee vs. Georgia?

The Volunteers are underdogs against the Dawgs.

Georgia is listed as an 8.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Georgia -8.5

Over/under: 66

Moneyline: Tennessee +250, Georgia -325

Who is favored to win the national title?

Tennessee might be the No. 2 team in the country right now, but it is fourth in national championship odds.

PointsBet has Georgia as +180 favorites to win the College Football Playoff. Ohio State, which is tied with Tennessee for the No. 2 ranking in the latest AP poll, has the next-best odds at +190.

Even though Tennessee beat Alabama a few weeks ago, the latter is viewed as a more likely team to win the national championship. The Volunteers have +1200 odds, while the Crimson Tide is at +325.

Part of this is that Alabama is in the SEC West and is more likely to have a berth in the conference championship game. Tennessee is stuck in the SEC East with Georgia, meaning if the school doesn’t win in Athens on Saturday, it will likely miss out on the SEC title game and the opportunity for one more signature victory.

Here is a look at the 10 teams given the best odds of winning it all this season:

Georgia: +180

Ohio State: +190

Alabama: +325

Tennessee: +1200

Clemson: +1500

Michigan: +1600

Oregon: +4000

TCU: +6600

USC: +7000

Ole Miss: +15000

