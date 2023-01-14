Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Throws Three First-Quarter Picks Vs. Chargers

Trevor Lawrence throws three first-quarter picks vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Lawrence is having a nightmare playoff debut.

The second-year quarterback, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2021, threw three first-quarter picks as the Jacksonville Jaguars trailed 17-0 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers before adding a fourth in the second.

Lawrence's first occurred on the second play of the game. He tried to fire a quick pass to Jacksonville's top receiver Christian Kirk in the slot, but saw his pass tipped and picked off by Drue Tranquill.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler followed it up with a rushing touchdown from 13 yards out.

Then on the ensuing drive, the Jaguars got the ball down to the Chargers territory, but a throw on fourth-and-seven resulted in Asante Samuel, Jr. jumping the route for the pick.

Los Angeles went down the field and picked up a short field goal to make it 10-0 before Samuel returned on the next drive with another interception, jumping yet another route.

Ekeler then added another touchdown to his name, this time from running it home from six yards out.

Lawrence finished the quarter completing 4-for-13 passes for 30 yards.

It went from bad to worse in the second quarter, however. Lawrence was picked off yet again by Samuel when attempting a pass in a tight window.

He is the first QB to throw three picks in the opening quarter of a playoff game, but the Chargers have a history of achieving this against other quarterbacks.

The last quarterback to throw three picks in the first quarter, regular or postseason, was then-Buffalo Bill Nathan Peterman in 2017 -- and it was against the Chargers.

Per TruMedia Sports:



Trevor Lawrence is the first starting quarterback since at least 2000 to throw four interceptions in the first half of a playoff game.



And Asante Samuel Jr. is the first defender since at least 2000 to have three picks in the first half of a playoff game. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 15, 2023

The 23-year-old Lawrence had just eight picks in 17 games this season, with just two in his last nine. That changed immediately in his first postseason appearance.