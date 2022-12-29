Kamila Valieva Recreates Viral Wednesday Addams Dance Scene on Ice

Kamila Valieva put a special twist on Wednesday Addams' viral dance at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships last week.

The 16-year-old Russian figure skater performed an impressive routine to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in a look that resembled Jenna Ortega's character in the hit-Netflix series.

In the routine, Valieva imitated moves Wednesday did in the hit show, throwing her arms in the arm and gliding her shoulders side to side until the music swiftly changed to Lady Gaga's song "Bloody Mary."

Valieva ultimately placed second in the women's senior championship right behind 15-year-old Sofia Akateva with a total of 247.32 points from the judges.

Valieva made headlines at the 2022 Beijing Olympics earlier this year, becoming the first woman in history to land a quadruple jump at the prestigious event.

She also was the center of controversy when the officiants of the Games learned that she failed a drug test before the competition.

After the ROC won a gold medal, Valieva's positive result for the heart drug trimetazidine came to light.

In response, the International Skating Union governing body decided to raise the minimum age for senior competition to 17, beginning in 2024.