Kyren Williams has career-high 3 touchdowns, as Rams hold on to beat Giants 26-25

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.

Mason Crosby missed a potential game-winning field goal with 38 seconds left and the Los Angeles Rams held on by the skin of their teeth to beat the New York Giants 26-25 on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey.

The Rams have won six of their last seven games, but were fortunate to win this one.

Matthew Stafford threw for 317 yards, but had two interceptions and was sacked four times.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Just two poor throws to be honest with you," said Stafford of the interceptions. "I felt like I was seeing everything well, but just two bad throws. Those are plays I want back."

The Rams led 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, before surrendering an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Darius Slayton that should have cut the lead to just three points. Crosby missed an extra point that kept the score at 20-16.

After an interception and a Crosby field goal cut the lead to 20-19, Rams' running back Kyren Williams scored his third touchdown of the game with a 28-yard scamper that put the Rams up 26-19. Williams finished with a career-high three touchdowns on 87 yards rushing.

Los Angeles had ample opportunities to add to their lead, but costly mental mistakes, drops, and blown coverages continued to haunt them. Special teams, which was awful all day for the Rams, once again failed to tackle on punt coverage and allowed their second punt return touchdown this month.

After an encroachment penalty on the ensuing extra point attempt moved the ball up to the one-yard line, Giants' head coach Brian Daboll opted to go for the two-point conversion. Taylor scrambled from the pocket and appeared to have a wide-open Saquon Barkley, but he threw behind him and the pass fell incomplete.

Clinging to a one-point lead, the Rams couldn't advance the sticks to secure the victory and punted the ball back to the upset-minded Giants for the final drive of the game.

Taylor scrambled on a 31-yard run, setting up Crosby, who was cut by the Rams on December 12th, for the game-winning 54-yard field goal attempt.

Tyrod Taylor takes off to put the Giants in FG range!



📺: #LARvsNYG on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/sFjqko01pD pic.twitter.com/9lw9lSfhJJ — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

The kick looked good off the foot, but the wind blew it left and it sailed wide left, securing the victory for the Rams.

The victory moves the Rams to 9-7 on the season, and they could clinch a playoff spot later in the day if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"There was a lot of things we tried to do to not win this game today," said Rams' head coach Sean McVay. "But our guys found a way. Sometimes you need these types of games to create a sense of urgency. I'm proud of this group to try and find a way to get the win."

Taylor threw for 319 yards and a touchdown in the loss. It was Taylor's first start returning from injury after the Italian sensation, and New Jersey native, Tommy DeVito, took over for Taylor. Dane Belton had both interceptions and recovered a fumble for the Giants.

Rams rookie wide receiver, Puka Nacua, had another nice game and is now within reach of setting the all time record for receiving yards by a rookie, as well as receptions. Nacua had five catches for 118 yards in the victory, and is now just four receptions shy of breaking the NFL single-season record for rookies set by Jaylen Waddle in 2021. Nacua needs just 29 receiving yards against the San Francisco 49ers in week 18 to pass Bill Groman's rookie record of 1,473 receiving yards on the season.

Up Next: The Rams can clinch the No. 6 seed in the NFC with a win over San Francisco next Sunday in the season finale.