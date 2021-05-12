LA Rams to Open Their NFL Season Against Bears at Fan-Filled SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will open their 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 on NBC’s Sunday Night Football -- hosting the Chicago Bears in the first game at SoFi Stadium that fans will be allowed to attend.
The NFL on Wednesday morning announced its league-wide Week 1 schedule. The league will release its full 2021 slate of games at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The LA Chargers will open on the road on Sept. 12, visiting the Washington Football Team for a 10 a.m. start.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The Rams and Chargers both played the 2020 season at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, but performed before 70,000-plus empty seats because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rams-Bears matchup will kick off at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 12.
This will be the second straight season the Rams will open their season at home on Sunday Night Football. Last season, they opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Last season, the Rams also beat the Bears 24-10 in a Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup on their way to a 10-6 record.
The Chargers finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record.