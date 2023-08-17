Lakers, Clippers unveil schedule for upcoming season

The NBA released its upcoming schedule for the 2023-24 regular season on Thursday and all eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. We took a look at some of the must-see matchups for both teams during the season.

It all kicks off on Opening Night, otherwise known as "Ring Night." The Denver Nuggets will commemorate their first championship in franchise history when they raise the banner to the rafters against the Lakers on October 24.

The Clippers will open their season a day later when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com arena. Will Blazers guard Damian Lillard still be on the team by then? Only time will tell.

One player we know is on a new team is former Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. The Suns new super team featuring Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton, will head to Los Angeles for the Lakers home opener on October 26.

The two co-tenants will meet for the first time on November 1, with the Lakers as the "home team." The Clippers are undefeated against the Lakers under head coach Ty Lue.

The two teams will meet again three more times throughout the season. The second matchup is scheduled for January 7 (also a Lakers "home game"), with January 23 and February 28 scheduled as Clippers "home games."

The Lakers will head to Miami on November 6 for a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Heat.

Speaking of rematches, the Clippers will travel to Dallas to play the Mavericks in a rematch of both the 2020 and 2021 NBA Playoffs first round matchup on November 10.

Another opening round matchup from the NBA Playoffs that will have fans salivating will take place at Crypto.com arena a few days later when the Lakers host the Grizzlies in a rematch from the 2023 first round.

LeBron James will head back to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio when the Lakers travel to play the Cavaliers on November 25.

Former Clippers point guard Chris Paul will square off against his old team for three games between November 30 and December 14, albeit with a new uniform on. Paul was traded by the Suns to the Golden State Warriors in the offseason. The two teams will meet in back-to-back home and home games on November 30 and December 2.

If you've been watching HBO's Winning Time you'll be excited when the longtime rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers is renewed on Christmas Day in a primetime matchup at Crypto.com arena.

The Clippers won't play on Christmas Day, but will host the Miami Heat on New Year's .

The Lakers will play back-to-back road games in two of the most historic arenas when they travel to the Boston Gardens on February 1st to play the Celtics, and then Madison Square Garden on February 3 for a matchup with the New York Knicks.

Fans in Los Angeles can get their first taste of No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama when the San Antonio Spurs come to town for the first time on February 23 to play the Lakers.

Over the next month, fans will flock to Crypto.com arena for some juicy matchups. The Lakers host the Nuggets in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals on March 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town on March 8. The Splash Brothers arrive on March 16 when the Lakers host the Warriors, and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid lands in Los Angeles on March 22nd with the Sixers.

The Lakers wrap up the regular season on April 14 in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

The Clippers final regular season game concludes at home on the same day against the Houston Rockets.

In total, the Lakers will be featured on 40 nationally televised games

In this year’s campaign, the Lakers will be featured on national television 40 times, with 11 games on TNT, 11 games on ESPN, six games on ABC and 12 games on NBA TV.

Additionally, the Lakers will compete in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. They open group play on Friday, Nov. 10 at Phoenix, they host Memphis on Tuesday, Nov. 14, travel to Portland on Friday, Nov. 17, and welcome Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Lakers’ entire 2023-24 schedule can be found at Lakers.com/schedule.

The Clippers’ 2023-24 regular season schedule is available on www.clippers.com/schedule.