Lakers Put Champs on Brink of Elimination With Thrilling 104-101 Victory in Game 4

Two words: Lonnie Walker.

That's probably not the name you expected to read in this highly anticipated Western Conference Semifinals series with more stars than a Van Gogh painting.

But on a court with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, it was the unlikely hero who rescued the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 at Crypto.com arena on Monday night.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 15 points off the bench in the fourth quarter as the Lakers came storming back to defeat the Golden State Warriors, 104-101, to put the champions on the brink of elimination 3-1.

"I feel locked in. I've just been staying in the gym, and just waiting for this opportunity," said Walker IV of his performance after the game. "This is something I've been dreaming about my entire life and I was able to manifest it with due diligence and mental fortitude and I was able to show what I'm capable of doing."

The Lakers trailed by 12 late in the third quarter before Walker IV caught fire to rally the purple and gold in the fourth. Walker IV opened the final quarter with a three-pointer and never looked back, leading the come-from-behind victory and stunning the reigning NBA champions in the process.

"I've been telling him to stay ready. We're going to need him at some point," said LeBron James to TNT after the victory. "For him to be as young as he is. For him to have that professionalism and come out and stay ready when his number is called. We don't win this game without Lonnie Walker tonight, that's for sure."

James led the Lakers with 27 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Davis finally dodged the inconsistency narrative with his first back-to-back game with 20 or more points this postseason. Davis finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

"He's always dreamt of these moments of playing in the playoffs and big games. I told him, 'this is what he was built for,' said Davis of Walker IV. "This was the moment he's been waiting for and he shined. Whether he's playing or not playing, he's always stayed mentally and physically prepared. We're right there with him. He's always supporting us and this was a big time performance for him tonight."

Steph Curry was sensational for the Warriors in defeat. The two-time MVP recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. However, Curry missed two shots in the final 30 seconds with Davis guarding him. He then committed a turnover on the final Warriors possession that sealed the Lakers victory.

"We only scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and that's a tough way to finish," said Curry after the loss. "We were hoping to steal a win. We had a lot of good looks that we have a lot of confidence in the shots we were taking and we have to live with it."

After a massive free throw disparity in favor of the Lakers in Games 1 and 3, things were much more balanced in that regard in Game 4. That allowed the game to stay close throughout, something that didn't happen after blowout victories by the home team in Games 2 and 3.

Throughout their dynasty over the last decade, the Warriors have always relied on their championship DNA. During each and every playoff run, Golden State has always made the necessary adjustments to find a way to victory.

In Game 2 it was starting JaMychal Green instead of Kevon Looney. In Game 4, it was starting Gary Payton II instead of Green. By once again going small with four shooters on the floor, the Warriors had a new plan of attack.

The Lakers have had the best defense in the postseason so far. Their clamping, physical style that siphons the ball into the interior where Davis can dominate has been the recipe for success for the purple and gold.

So the Warriors plan in Game 4 was to lure Davis outside of the paint. All game long, Golden State ran a pick and roll with Curry and whatever player Davis was guarding. Just like your favorite record, it played on repeat all game long, and forced the Lakers to try everything they could defensively to adjust.

"Gary made a great impact on the game," said Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr on starting Gary Payton II. "We liked his defense on D'Angelo [Russell] and his screening and diving on the pick and roll. This was a great basketball game. That's a hell of a team down there, and we're defending champs. It's a great series, and there's still a long way to go."

Switching screens, not switching screens, the Lakers tried everything they could to stop the Warriors pick and roll. In the end, it was Walker IV, whose energy, athleticism, and shooting prowess were the difference in Game 4.

Walker IV's breakout performance proved the Lakers overall depth is better than the Warriors. There's no doubt that LeBron and Davis are the captains of this ship, but when Los Angeles is getting contributions from Dennis Schröder, Rui Hachimura, and Walker IV off the bench, you know they're in for a good night.

There were 14 different lead changes in the game, with neither team building a double-digit lead until late in the third quarter when it appeared Curry and the Warriors were going to pull away.

Whether it was threes, behind-the-back passes, or four-point plays, Curry was the catalyst that put the Warriors up a dozen late in the third quarter.

But the fourth quarter belonged to Lonnie Walker IV. His 15 points off the bench were more than half of the Lakers points in the quarter, and his lockdown defense also helped make the difference down the stretch.

Both teams struggled from beyond the arc in Game 4. The Warriors were 12-for-41 for 29 percent and the Lakers were 6-for-25 for 24 percent. The Warriors plan to pull Davis out of the paint worked, as Golden State outscored Los Angeles 52-46 in the paint overall.

For the second straight game, there was plenty of celebrities sitting courtside to watch the star-studded matchup of recent champions. Jack Nicholson returned to his courtside seat for the second time this postseason after missing the last two and a half years.

The Lakers can close out the reigning champions in Game 5 back at Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00PM PT.