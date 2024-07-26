Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Team USA is ready to bring home the gold again in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are poised to be a landmark event, and if these games prove to be anything like past ones, all eyes will be on men's basketball.

Since the Dream Team in 1992, Olympic basketball has become must-see TV every four years. The NBA has grown internationally over that span and superstars can now be found across the globe, leveling the playing field for all teams, and creating more parity in the Olympics Games.

According to the NBA, there will be nearly 80 current or former NBA players competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Many of them All-Stars.

The United States has won the gold medal in the last four consecutive Summer Olympic Games and if they want to make it five straight, they will need the help of the Los Angeles Lakers dynamic duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 20: LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #14 of Team USA look on during the game against South Sudan as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase on July 20, 2024 in London, England at O2 Arena. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The presence of James and Davis adds not just experience, but magnetic leadership qualities to this year's squad. The duo have dominated on the court in their preparation for the games, including in front of former president Barack Obama.

Obama added to the buzz for the gold medal favorites when he surprised the team in Las Vegas, NV for a USA basketball showcase, sitting courtside in a pair of Thursday Boots' premier low-top white sneakers, while going viral for his handshake line with the team.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Former U.S. President Barack Obama attends an exhibition game between Canada and the United States ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Speaking of style, Ralph Lauren, continuing its legacy, has crafted the uniforms for Team USA's Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Speaking of style, Ralph Lauren, continuing its legacy, has crafted the uniforms for Team USA's Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Opening Ceremony outfit features a navy blue jacket with red and white stripes, a light blue striped dress shirt, blue-washed jeans, and beige suede shoes. The jacket proudly displays the U.S. Olympic team logo and the Ralph Lauren logo, epitomizing American style and pride.

For the Closing Ceremony, athletes will don a predominantly white look, including a moto-style denim jacket and jeans, a polo, a hat, and the same belt and shoes from the Opening Ceremony. The white jacket has a distinctive red, navy blue, and light blue strip, with “USA” emblazoned across the chest.

Ralph Lauren Team USA's opening ceremony uniforms feature a single-breasted blazer and a striped Oxford shirt.

“Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

LeBron James, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will lead the United States as the first male basketball player to bear the flag in the Opening Ceremony. Joining him is the dynamic and talented Coco Gauff, who represents the new wave of American tennis excellence.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James shared. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony can be seen live on NBC at 10:30 AM PT on Friday, July 26.



Team USA kicks off their journey for a fifth straight gold medal on Sunday against Serbia in Lille, France.