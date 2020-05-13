Images: Here Are the Los Angeles Rams’ Vibrant New Uniforms

By Jonathan Lloyd

The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their new uniforms and several of the color combinations they'll wear in their new stadium when the NFL season kicks off.

The Rams helmet — the franchise was the first NFL team to feature a helmet emblem — harkens back to the 1948 golden horn helmet with a metallic finish and slightly different horn shape. The horn also shows the jersey sleeves. 

The team will feature three different color combinations, including an all-bone white option, during its first season at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home,” said Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff.  “Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials.  We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams.”

8 photos
1/8
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams new helmet design unveiled May 13, 2020.
2/8
Los Angeles Rams
A side view of the Rams new uniforms with blue jersey and yellow pants.
3/8
Los Angeles Rams
A view of the Rams blue-on-blue uniform design unveiled May 13, 2020.
4/8
Los Angeles Rams
A view of the Rams new uniforms unveiled May 13, 2020.
5/8
Los Angeles Rams
A view of the Rams new bone-on-bone color uniforms unveiled May 13, 2020.
6/8
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams unveiled their new uniforms and several color combinations May 13 2020.
7/8
Los Angeles Rams
A view of the Rams bone-on-bone color combination unveiled May 13, 2020.
8/8
Los Angeles Rams
A side view of the Rams new uniforms unveiled May 13, 2020.

This article tagged under:

RamsNFLLA Rams

More Photo Galleries

The Redwood Condor Chick Is a Beaky Bundle of Joy
The Redwood Condor Chick Is a Beaky Bundle of Joy
Little Richard: A Life in Photos
Little Richard: A Life in Photos
Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Photos: See Eye-Catching Electric Blue Waves on the Southern California Coast
Photos: See Eye-Catching Electric Blue Waves on the Southern California Coast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us