Images: Here Are the Los Angeles Rams’ Vibrant New Uniforms

The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their new uniforms and several of the color combinations they'll wear in their new stadium when the NFL season kicks off.

The Rams helmet — the franchise was the first NFL team to feature a helmet emblem — harkens back to the 1948 golden horn helmet with a metallic finish and slightly different horn shape. The horn also shows the jersey sleeves.

The team will feature three different color combinations, including an all-bone white option, during its first season at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home,” said Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff. “Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials. We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams.”

