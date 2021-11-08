‘Manningcast Curse' Strikes Again With Josh Allen, Bills Losing to Jaguars

‘Manningcast Curse’ strikes again with Josh Allen losing to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Manningcast has quickly turned into the Manning Curse.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Peyton and Eli Manning debuted their alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2 this season with resounding success. The brothers have shared insight from their combined 34 years of NFL experience to give a fresh perspective to the primetime game.

Along with their personal anecdotes and analysis, the Mannings have also been joined by some marquee guests during games. From LeBron James to Jon Stewart to Sue Bird, the Manningcast has featured a bevy of stars through five editions.

While the brothers and the audience have loved the Manningcast so far, players who have come on the program have paid the price.

All six current players who have joined Peyton and Eli this season lost the next game following their appearance.

The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season.



— Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9 pic.twitter.com/NLKxqsxXmG — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson were the first active players to appear on the show during a Week 1 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City went on to lose to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, while Seattle fell to the Tennessee Titans in overtime in Week 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an amusing appearance on the Manningcast in Week 2 for the Lions-Packers contest. The defending Super Bowl champions then lost on the road to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was the next victim. He chatted with the Mannings when the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, only for the Rams to drop their first game of the year to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Even Tom Brady wasn’t safe from the Manning Curse. The Bucs QB went on during the Week 7 Saints-Seahawks game before losing to New Orleans in Week 8. Tampa Bay is now 6-2 on the season with both of its losses coming on the heels of a Manningcast appearance from one of its players.

The latest casualty to the Manning Curse was Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills signal caller joined the Mannings during the Week 8 Giants-Chiefs game and was poised to break the losing trend for guests with the 5-2 Bills traveling to Jacksonville to face the 1-6 Jaguars on Sunday. However, the Jags’ Josh Allen took over the game, picking up a sack, interception and fumble recovery as Jacksonville stunned Buffalo by a 9-6 score.

Peyton and Eli have the week off for Monday’s Bears-Steelers game, so the Manning Curse will stand through Week 10 at the minimum. The Mannings are on board for 10 of the 17 Monday Night Football games this season and have made five appearances thus far.

Here’s the remaining MNF schedule, which features a few marquee matchups that are sure to draw the Mannings and more star-studded guests:

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team

Week 13: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Week 16: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 17: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers