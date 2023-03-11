NBA

Marcus Smart Ejected After Scuffle With Trae Young in Celtics-Hawks Game

The incident unfolded with just over a minute in the fourth quarter

By Sanjesh Singh

Marcus Smart ejected after scuffle with Trae Young

Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks got heated late in the fourth quarter.

With 1:26 remaining and Atlanta trailing 129-121, Young banked in a shot as the referees called a foul on Marcus Smart, which led to a scuffle between the two.

Smart appeared unhappy with Young after the play and briskly approached him. The two exchanged words before both fell over to the floor as teammates and referees arrived to separate them.

Smart was ejected for the incident while Young received a technical foul. 

The 29-year-old Smart finished the game with 11 points, six assists, one block and a rebound in 36 minutes en route to Boston's 134-125 win. Young led the Hawks with 35 points and 13 assists on 12-for-27 shooting.

Boston's second destination of its current six-game road trip will see the squad take on the Houston Rockets on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

