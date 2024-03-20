Rise and shine, Major League Baseball is officially back.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres opened the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, early Wednesday morning, with the Dodgers claiming a 5-2 win to start the year.

It marked Shohei Ohtani's highly anticipated debut with the Dodgers, with RHP Tyler Glasnow and RHP Yu Darvish opening as the starting pitchers for Los Angeles and San Diego, respectively.

From Ohtani's first official Dodger appearance to the pitching matchup and big bats, here's a rundown of what you may have missed from the overseas season opener:

Eight-inning rally

The Padres brought a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning before the Dodgers took over.

L.A. loaded the bases with zero outs in the top of the frame before Kike Hernandez tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Gavin Lux gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead thanks to an unusual error for Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth.

The @Dodgers score a pair to take the lead in the 8th! #SeoulSeries pic.twitter.com/C5XG7P8fEh — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2024

Mookie Betts and Ohtani followed that up with back-to-back RBI singles to put the team up 5-2.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani pad the @Dodgers lead with RBI singles!#SeoulSeries pic.twitter.com/dFj3f6FqUz — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2024

Ha-Seong Kim returns to South Korea

Ha-Seong Kim got to play in his native country on Wednesday. The Padres shortstop played seven seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes in South Korea before making his MLB debut in 2021.

Kim went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's opener.

Glasnow debuts on the mound

Glasnow went five innings in his first start with the Dodgers, surrendering two hits, four walks and two earned runs to go along with three strikeouts.

On the other side, Darvish went 3 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and an unearned run.

Police responds to bomb threat

South Korean police found no explosives at the Gocheok Sky Dome following a reported bomb threat against Ohtani.

About 150 police officers used sniffer dogs, X-ray detectors and other equipment in their search through the stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres starting pitchers for Thursday

The Padres and Dodgers will meet for the second and final game of the 2024 MLB Seoul Series on Thursday, also at 6:05 a.m. ET/3:05 a.m. PT, before returning to the United States.

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his Dodgers debut against Padres RHP Joe Musgrove.