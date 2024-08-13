MLB

Spooky Mookie: Dodgers star once again refuses to stay at ‘haunted' hotel in Milwaukee

The two-time MVP instead booked an Airbnb for the second straight year

By Max Molski

Mookie Betts may be fearless on the diamond, but he doesn't mess with ghosts.

For the second straight year, the All-Star outfielder chose not to stay with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, an allegedly "haunted" hotel built in the late 19th century.

Instead, Betts once again opted to rent an Airbnb for the team's stop in Milwaukee.

Betts isn't the first ballplayer to be spooked by the Pfister.

Bryce Harper, Delmon Young and more visiting players have shared their unusual experiences at the hotel, from hearing footsteps and voices to saying items in their rooms moved around. Like Betts, longtime MLB outfielder Mike Cameron avoided staying at the Pfister after hearing supernatural stories about it.

If Betts was scared, it certainly didn't show in his play.

The 31-year-old returned to the field after missing two months with a broken hand and homered in the Dodgers' 5-2 win over the Brewers at American Family Field on Monday.

