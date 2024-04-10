Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter reportedly facing federal charges in gambling scandal

Ippei Mizuhara, the ex-interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, will likely be charged by federal authorities in connection with a gambling investigation related to an illegal bookmaker in, two sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News on Wednesday.

Ohtani reportedly has been assisting authorities with the investigation. The New York Times reports that the Mizuhara is negotiating a plea deal.

The scandal first broke in mid-March after Mizuhara, Ohtani's close friend and interpreter, was fired for an alleged theft from Ohtani's bank accounts to cover illegal gambling losses. Those gambling debts were to an illegal bookmaker in Orange County who was under IRS investigation. The reports indicated at least $4.5 million was transmitted from Ohtani's bank account to the California bookie.

Mizuhara told ESPN on March 19 that Ohtani paid his gambling debts at the interpreter’s request, saying the bets were on international soccer, the NBA, the NFL and college football. But the following day, ESPN said Mizuhara dramatically changed his story, claiming Ohtani had no knowledge of the gambling debts and had not transferred any money to bookmakers.

Meanwhile, authorities believe they have evidence that Mizuhara was able to change the settings on Ohtani's bank account so that he wouldn't receive notifications about transactions, according to the NYTimes.

Ohtani and his attorneys have maintained that Mizuhara was completely unaware of the “massive theft" until the news came to light last month when the Dodgers were opening the season in South Korea against the San Diego Padres.

Major League Baseball launched its own investigation concurrent to the federal one by the IRS.

Ohtani has been playing throughout the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.