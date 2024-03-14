The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a photo of Shohei Ohtani posing with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, marking the first time the newlyweds have been seen together in public following their marriage.

The team posted photos of Dodgers players on the tarmac as they embark on a trip to South Korea for Major League Baseball's Seoul Series.

Wheels up to Seoul. pic.twitter.com/NgeQYiwgS2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 14, 2024

Ohtani also posted a photo to his Instagram page with Tanaka, as well as Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Shohei Ohtani (his wife Mamiko Tanaka) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are on their way to Korea for the Seoul Series next week 🇰🇷⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Uo8scJed8Y — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) March 14, 2024

Ohtani revealed on Feb. 29 that he was married, but he did not provide his wife's name. Instead, the 29-year-old said he "began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me."

Like Ohtani, Tanaka is an athlete on the national stage. The 27-year-old is a professional basketball player who last played in the Women's Japan Basketball League with the Fujitsu Red Wave in 2023.

The Dodgers wrote in the alt text on X, formerly Twitter, that Ohtani was pictured with his wife but did not identify her by name.