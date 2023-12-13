Which players have the all-time highest jersey sales? Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani sets record

"Shotime" is global for a reason.

Shohei Ohtani didn't take long to set his first record as an official member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He already made his imprint by signing a 10-year, $700 million deal to switch L.A. teams, but that's not the only way.

Fanatics on Monday said Ohtani broke its record for the most jerseys sold in the first 48 hours of a release.

Shohei Ohtani just set our all-time record for highest sales within 48 hours of a jersey release 👀🐐#Fanatics #ThreadCount #ShoheiOhtani pic.twitter.com/2InI3DgO0H — Fanatics (@Fanatics) December 13, 2023

Ohtani's No. 17 jersey also beat out two of soccer's greatest ever athletes for their respective drops. But how does the list fare? Let's take a look:

Which players have the all-time highest jersey sales?

Though Ohtani is the record holder, Fanatics did not put exact numbers on how much his or other athletes' jerseys sold.

But there is a top-five ranking of the record holders, stemming from MLB, NFL and soccer. Here's the list, via Fanatics:

Messi had been the previous record holder when he joined MLS from Europe. His arrival saw single-ticket prices in the U.S. surge by more than 1,700%.

Ohtani could be making similar impacts as he looks to make his first postseason appearance.