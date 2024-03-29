Mookie Betts breaks record for leadoff homers in Dodgers 6-3 victory over Cardinals

Mookie Betts set a Dodgers record for leadoff home runs and Teoscar Hernández added his first two long balls for Los Angeles in a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Betts hit his 29th leadoff homer for the Dodgers on the first pitch from Zack Thompson (0-1).

Bobby Miller (1-0) struck out a career-high 11, allowing two hits and a walk in six innings, and Evan Phillips pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Betts, in his fifth season with the Dodgers after a trade from the Boston Red Sox, broke a tie for leadoff homers with Davey Lopes, who played for Los Angeles 1972-81.

Betts moved into sole possession of fifth place on the major leagues’ leadoff home run list with his 49th, breaking a tie with Ian Kinsler. Betts trails Rickey Henderson (81), George Springer (57), Alfonso Soriano (54) and Craig Biggio (53).

Betts’ home run to left was nearly identical to the one he hit Thursday in the Dodgers’ home opener. He has home runs in three consecutive games. A seven-time All-Star and the 2018 AL MVP, Betts has 255 home runs in 11 seasons.

Hernández, who signed a $23.5 million contract, hit a solo homer in the second over the bullpen gate to the opposite field in right, then hit a three-run drive in the fourth that bounced off the top of the left-center field wall and into the stands for a 5-0 lead

Miguel Rojas added his first home run of the season in the seventh off Giovanny Gallegos. Rojas didn't hit his first last season until Aug. 2.

Thompson (0-1) gave up five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Cardinals dropped to 0-2. Nolan Gorman had a two-run double in a three-run eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray threw a three-inning, 36-pitch simulated game and is scheduled to start Wednesday for Triple-A Memphis as he moves closer to a return from a hamstring injury. ... OF Lars Nootbaar (ribs) is scheduled to play in a simulated game Saturday. ... OF Tommy Edman is scheduled for a follow-up MRI on his wrist in order to be cleared to start taking swings. ... RHP Keynan Middleton is scheduled to start a throwing program Wednesday.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler, who has not been on a major league mound since June 2022 after Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair, is set to pitch four or five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City at Tacoma. ... RHP Blake Treinen (bruised lung) still has not thrown off of a mound since the club was in South Korea last week.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn is set to make his first start in his return for his initial big league team on Saturday as he faces the club he pitched for at the end of 2023.

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to make his home debut after he lasted just one inning and gave up five runs last week against San Diego Padres in Seoul.