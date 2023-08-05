NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking insensitive George Floyd meme

NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club suspended driver Noah Gragson indefinitely after he liked an insensitive meme depicting the face of George Floyd on social media.

The team announced the suspension on Saturday prior to practice and qualifying for Sunday’s race.

"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team," posted Legacy Motor Club, a stock car racing team owned by Maury Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

NASCAR suspended Gragson shortly after, saying he "violated the Member Conduct section" of the rule book.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” NASCAR posted. “Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

The 25-year-old Grayson, a Las Vegas native in his first full season in the Cup Series, apologized on social media after the suspension was announced.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder in April 2021.

In the wake of Floyd's death, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag at events and venues after Bubba Wallace — its lone Black driver — said there was “no place” for it in the sport. Earlier that year, Cup series driver Kyle Larson used a racial slur while playing a video game. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson and he was suspended by NASCAR, which required him to complete a sensitivity training course for reinstatement.

Grayson, who is 33rd in the points standings with his best result being a 12th-place finish, will be replaced in the No. 42 Chevrolet by Josh Berry in Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway.

