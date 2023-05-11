NBA Rumors: Lakers' Anthony Davis Expected to Play Game 6 Vs. Warriors

Report: AD expected to play in Game 6, barring injury setback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears the Lakers will have their star center available for Friday night's potential closeout game against the defending NBA champion Warriors.

Anthony Davis, who left Wednesday’s Game 5 loss to Golden State in a wheelchair after sustaining a head injury, is expected to be available for Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena, barring a setback, TNT’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday, citing league sources.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (head injury) is expected to be available for Game 6 on Friday barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

Haynes’ report came shortly after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided an update on Davis’ injury and status for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals and beyond.

Windhorst reported Davis will continue to be evaluated Thursday to see if any symptoms develop, adding that it doesn’t come down to how the center feels, but rather how he responds and reacts to specific tests he’s put through that will be compared to when he wasn’t injured.

There is a predetermined list of return-to-play guidelines that “take time,” Windhorst said, and every concussion situation is different.

“If he goes into protocol today, Game 6, almost 100 percent he will not be able to play, no matter what,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “Get Up." “Not up to him, not up to anything, and even Game 7, because of the return-to-play protocols, I would say, in my experience, very unlikely if he enters concussion protocol.”

Davis sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter when Warriors center Kevon Looney's arm made contact with the Lakers star's face while fighting for a rebound.

The 6-foot-10 center is averaging 22.4 points on 58.1 percent shooting with 13.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.2 blocks in 37 minutes played so far in the best-of-seven series.

If Haynes' report is a reality, Davis could help the Lakers send the defending champs home for good.