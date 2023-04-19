NBA playoffs

NBA Twitter in Disbelief as Grizzlies' John Konchar Stuffs Lakers' Anthony Davis

Fans did not see this highlight-reel defensive play coming

By Eric Mullin

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Twitter in disbelief as John Konchar stuffs Anthony Davis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anthony Davis went up for a one-handed dunk during Wednesday's Game 2 in Memphis.

What happened next left NBA fans floored.

The Los Angeles Lakers big man was met at the rim by Memphis Grizzlies forward John Konchar, who sent back the dunk attempt with a thunderous block.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That's right, Anthony Davis got stuffed by John Konchar.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

LA Kings

Oilers Beat Kings 4-2 in Game 2 to Tie First-Round Series

MLB

Oakland End Athletics Talks Amid News of Las Vegas Ballpark Site Deal

The fourth-year pro then rejected the eight-time All-Star again later in the second quarter, this time coming from behind for the stuff.

Konchar's defensive highlights came after he logged just 31 seconds of action in Memphis' Game 1 loss.

The fact that Davis got blocked by someone five inches shorter than him with fewer than 60 career blocks to his name was hard for many fans to fathom.

The two blocks were lowlights of a rough game offensively for Davis, who shot 4 of 14 for 13 points in the Lakers' 103-93 loss.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA playoffsNBALos Angeles LakersANthony DavisMemphis Grizzlies
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us