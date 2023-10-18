‘Did he lose a bet?' Kyle Kuzma's latest hairstyle surprises announcer Mike Breen

No, Kyle Kuzma did not lose a bet.

Although many of the fashion choices made by the Washington Wizards forward might make one think that, and his latest hair style is no exception.

Kuzma sported a new hair color while sitting on the bench in street clothes during the Wizards' game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, changing his blue hair to blonde with a red lipstick kiss mark.

"Did he lose a bet?" announcer Mike Breen asked during the broadcast as Kuzma left the court at halftime.

Kuzma's new hair 👀



"Did he lose a bet?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/joq889oV5i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2023

Breen has apparently never crossed paths with Kuzma while wearing one of his unusual outfits that most people would not put on unless they really did lose a bet.

Wear this outfit every game, Kyle Kuzma.



Photo credit: @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/v6Kb1yCMTX — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 26, 2019

Kyle Kuzma deserves a 15 game suspension for his outfit pic.twitter.com/EHhqBLWtz1 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) November 22, 2021

Another interesting outfit for Kyle Kuzma



pic.twitter.com/vk6MDLLjIS — PointsBet: A Fanatics Experience (@PointsBetFBG) February 28, 2023

Kyle Kuzma’s pregame outfit before tonight’s game in Brooklyn.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Rfn9updTK9 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 4, 2023

Kyle Kuzma’s outfit at New York City’s fashion week 2022.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TG4DMNkINw — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 14, 2022

Kuzma, a first-round pick who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Wizards in 2021, averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game last season.