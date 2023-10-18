‘Did he lose a bet?' Kyle Kuzma's latest hairstyle surprises announcer Mike Breen

No, Kyle Kuzma did not lose a bet.
Although many of the fashion choices made by the Washington Wizards forward might make one think that, and his latest hair style is no exception.
Kuzma sported a new hair color while sitting on the bench in street clothes during the Wizards' game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, changing his blue hair to blonde with a red lipstick kiss mark.
"Did he lose a bet?" announcer Mike Breen asked during the broadcast as Kuzma left the court at halftime.
Breen has apparently never crossed paths with Kuzma while wearing one of his unusual outfits that most people would not put on unless they really did lose a bet.
Kuzma, a first-round pick who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Wizards in 2021, averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game last season.