Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers will hang ‘unique' banner for In-Season Tournament championship

The banner will be unveiled on Monday, Dec. 18

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crypto.com Arena is officially getting a new championship banner.

The Los Angeles Lakers are adding a banner inside their home arena for winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the team announced on Monday.

The Lakers said it will be a "unique, add-a-year" banner specifically for IST titles. So should Los Angeles win the tournament again in the future, that championship year would be added to the original banner rather than a second one being hung.

The new banner will be unveiled ahead of Los Angeles' game against the New York Knicks on Monday, Dec. 18.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Lakers won all seven of their IST games, capped by a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the championship game on Saturday in Las Vegas. Los Angeles was awarded the first ever NBA Cup trophy, while each player received $500K in prize money.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were each named to the All-Tournament First Team, while James took home tournament MVP honors.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Lakers
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us