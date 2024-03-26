Women's Sweet 16 bracket, schedule, how to watch and more to know

South Carolina is just four wins away from a perfect season.
The undefeated Gamecocks steamrolled their way into the Sweet 16, winning each of their first two March Madness contests by 40-plus points. But while Dawn Staley's squad may be the favorite to win it all, the No. 1 Gamecocks weren't the only heavyweight contender to emerge from the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Eleven of the top 12 overall seeds in the Big Dance clinched Sweet 16 berths. That includes the three other No. 1 seeds in Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans and Madison Booker and the Texas Longhorns. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only No. 2 seed to be eliminated so far, while the reigning champion LSU Tigers are one of four No. 3 seeds still standing.
Thirteen of the teams in the Sweet 16 field had the advantage of hosting first- and second-round games. But now the tournament will move to neutral sites as the battle for the national championship heats up.
From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the Sweet 16:
What teams are in the women's March Madness?
Here are the 16 teams who are still dancing:
- No. 1 South Carolina
- No. 1 Iowa
- No. 1 Texas
- No. 1 USC
- No. 2 Notre Dame
- No. 2 Stanford
- No. 2 UCLA
- No. 3 UConn
- No. 3 LSU
- No. 3 NC State
- No. 3 Oregon State
- No. 4 Indiana
- No. 4 Gonzaga
- No. 5 Colorado
- No. 5 Baylor
- No. 7 Duke
What is the women's Sweet 16 bracket?
These are the Sweet 16 matchups by region:
Albany 1
- No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Indiana
- No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Oregon State
Portland 4
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Gonzaga
- No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 3 NC State
Albany 2
- No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado
- No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 LSU
Portland 3
- No. 1 USC vs. No. 5 Baylor
- No. 3 UConn vs. No. 7 Duke
When is the women's Sweet 16?
Sweet 16 contests will take place on Friday and Saturday.
What are the women's Sweet 16 locations?
The Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, are the two host sites for the Sweet 16.
What is the women's Sweet 16 schedule?
Here's when each game will take place, along with what TV channel it will air on:
Friday
- Notre Dame vs. Oregon State, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- South Carolina vs. Indiana, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Stanford vs. NC State, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Texas vs. Gonzaga, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday
- UCLA vs. LSU, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Iowa vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- USC vs. Baylor, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- UConn vs. Duke, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
What TV channels are women's Sweet 16 games on?
Sweet 16 contests will air across ESPN and ABC.
How to stream women's Sweet 16 games live
All games will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.
When is the women's Elite Eight?
After the Sweet 16 ends, the Elite Eight will follow on Sunday and Monday.