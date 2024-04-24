Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back.

The Heisman Trust announced Wednesday morning that it has reinstated Bush's 2005 Heisman. The former USC star forfeited the trophy in 2010 in the midst of sanctions brought against the program, which included Bush receiving improper benefits.

"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush said in a statement to ESPN. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."

The Heisman Trust will return the trophy to Bush and a replica to USC. Bush will be invited to all future Heisman ceremonies beginning in 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, said in the announcement. "We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

This is a developing story.